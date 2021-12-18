Leafs add five to COVID-19 protocol, including head coach Sheldon Keefe

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs also placed defencemen TJ Brodie and Travis Dermott, goalie Jack Campbell and assistant coach Spencer Carbery on the protocol list Saturday.

Toronto had two games postponed earlier in the day, including Saturday's scheduled matchup with the Canucks in Vancouver. A game against the Kraken in Seattle on Sunday was also pushed back indefinitely.

Four Leafs players were put on the COVID list Friday, including John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.

Toronto cancelled its practice in Vancouver on Friday as a precaution.

General manager Kyle Dubas says two of the four players are asymptomatic, one had mild symptoms that dissipated, and another has a fever, chills and body aches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press