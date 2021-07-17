Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, 2023 draft pick

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have added forward Jared McCann to their lineup in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In return, the Penguins got Leafs' prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft.

McCann, 25, had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season. He also played six playoff games, registering one assist.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound left-winger from Stratford, Ont., was originally picked 24th overall by the Canucks in the 2014 draft.

He has played for Vancouver, Pittsburgh and the Florida Panthers, amassing 155 points (66 goals, 89 assists) in 353 career NHL games.

Saturday's trade came shortly before the NHL froze rosters ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press