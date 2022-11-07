LeafPAYS Launches NFTs, Begins First Stage of Connecting Environmentally Conscious Shoppers with Low-Carbon Businesses

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Climate tech startup LeafPAYS has launched its AI-generated NFTs, the first step of its goal to connect environmentally conscious consumers with green companies that are lowering their carbon emissions. The company, led by CEO Gary Reinhold, CMO Edward Ellis, and CTO Wayne Head, is using its NFTs, the Metaverse, and Web3 to help the world to meet two deadlines for lowering greenhouse gas emissions: 2030 and 2050. The release of the environmentally themed NFTs, LeafPAYS states, will lead to its next step: reimagineering how carbon credits and tokens are used to accelerate America's conversion to net-zero energy.

"LeafPAYS is launching its NFTs with the aim of decreasing the impact of carbon on our environment," Reinhold says. "Many companies are committed to achieving net-zero, yet they struggle to offset their emissions. Carbon credits , which seemed to have the potential to help lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, have proven to be mostly just more greenwashing or avoidance to make the difficult changes to get us to net-zero. We want the release of our NFTs to improve how carbon credits are being used so that we can help prevent global warming from rising no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels."

With the NFT launch, LeafPAYS officially enters the first stage of its business plan, which includes locking one ton of carbon credits for every NFT purchased by consumers. Funding from the NFTs will lead to stage two: the release of the LeafPAYS token and Super App, where individuals will have access to a meta-library of information on businesses and their supply chains. Each company will have a LeafSCORE, which rates its real-time commitment to clean energy use.

"With the LeafSCORE, we will rate not only the company's use of clean energy but their vendors' and suppliers'," Ellis says. "We will rate each company on how green their supply chain system is, including the products they manufacture, the products' components, and the company's use of clean energy during manufacturing. This rating will also inform companies in assessing their ESG performance."

Story continues

Head states that in stage two, LeafPAYS will provide rewards and discounts to its members who buy products from companies with high LeafSCOREs. "This, in turn, will reward those companies over their less green competitors. Companies that are high-energy consumers will be able to offset their energy use by buying LeafPAYS tokens, which we will use to reward net-zero members," he says. "Through this, we aim to accelerate the transition to net-zero by 2050. It all begins with the release of our NFTs."

Reinhold says the ultimate goal of LeafPAYS' NFT launch is to bring together consumers and companies that care about the Earth. "Global warming is a problem that has been building for decades, and it requires more than one solution. At LeafPAYS, we believe that if we as consumers unite with green companies to use NFTs and carbon credits in a new way, we will give future generations a chance to enjoy our beautiful Earth."

LeafPAYS is the creator of next-generation solutions to America's need for clean energy transformation. Its Super App provides net-zero transparency for customers and investors and rewards those who want to purchase clean energy products. LeafPAYS also encourages like-minded companies as well as suppliers in their supply chains to switch to carbon-neutral energy choices.

Gary Reinhold is the Founder and CEO of LeafPAYS. A Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran, Gary developed the LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) Bridge Fuel model in 2004, and his Flare2Fuel model helped resolve the flaring damage being done to the environment. Reinhold is the developer of the LeafPAYS model, which holds businesses accountable and provides transparency to customers and investors who join LeafPAYS to ensure a sustainable future for future generations.

Edward Ellis is the Co-Founder of LeafPAYS and an American pop star and entrepreneur. With more than 23 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Ellis is a highly successful celebrity recording artist with millions of fans and followers offline and online. He has invested in many publicly traded and privately owned companies. His friends include Hollywood celebrities, royalty, and heads of state.

Wayne Head is the Co-Founder and CTO of LeafPAYS. With 30 years of IT experience specializing in supply chain infrastructure, data integration and cutting edge technology, Head designed the NFT carbon locking model and has been active in the world of blockchain technology since its inception.

For more information on LeafPAYS, please visit its website or contact:

LeafPAYS

info@Leafpays.com

(949) 939-5094

SOURCE: LEAFPAYS





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724426/LeafPAYS-Launches-NFTs-Begins-First-Stage-of-Connecting-Environmentally-Conscious-Shoppers-with-Low-Carbon-Businesses



