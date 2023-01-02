What is leaf peeping? You probably do it but just don't realize it. We explain.

'Tis the season of pumpkin spice, sweater weather and beautiful fall foliage. Among the many activities one can think of during the fall, leaf peeping has become one such favorite pastime.

Fall is a great time to venture out to enjoy the outdoors. With pleasant daytime temperatures and chilly evenings, the fall months of September through November are the perfect time to get outside.

And we all know that fall foliage is a huge part of outdoor activities. Southern Living reports that Red Maple, Gingko, Japanese Maple, Chinese Pistache and Bald Cypress are some of the best fall trees that bring out vibrant, autumnal colors.

Many might not even realize that they are leaf peepers so we felt it appropriate to break down what leaf peeping is and how you can do it best.

Leaf peeping is an activity of traveling to view and photograph the changing colors of fall foliage during the autumn months.

What is leaf peeping?

Leaf peeping is an activity of traveling to view and photograph the changing colors of fall foliage during the autumn months. From brilliant emerald greens to blazing yellows and oranges to bright reds, leaves transform across America and put on a colorful show. Many travel to explore these scenes filled with the lush array of colors.

National Park Service reported that leaf peeping is a very popular recreational activity in national parks in the fall season.

Although more prevalent, leaf peeping is not exclusive to North America. In Japan, a similar practice exists, called “momoji-gari” or “koyo.” Considered the “ultimate autumn pastime,” momoji-gari translates to “hunting red leaves.” However, momoji-gari or koyo don’t just refer to red-leaved maple trees in practice, according to Boutique Japan, but make the catchphrases for leaf peeping activities.

In Finland, the autumn splendor is called “ruska,” translating to “fall foliage” in Finnish. “Ruskaretki” is a typical outdoors activity like hiking or traveling to admire the fall colors.

Best places for leaf peeping in the U.S.

For your next leaf peeping trip, here are USA Today's reader-voted recommended places to sight fall foliage across the U.S.:

Upper Peninsula, Michigan Taos, New Mexico Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania White Mountains, New Hampshire Gatlinburg, Tennessee Aspen, Colorado Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania Ozark Mountain Region, Arkansas Stowe, Vermont Door County, Wisconsin

