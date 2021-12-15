This Latest Honor Marks Leaf Group’s Fifth Comparably Company Award in 2021

Leaf Group Honored by Comparably for Best Company Culture

Leaf Group has been honored with five company awards from Comparably in 2021

Leaf Group has been honored with five company awards from Comparably in 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif.,, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group , a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, has been honored by Comparably for “Best Company Culture” for small and mid-sized companies. Comparably’s quarterly awards are based on employee feedback and recognize companies with exceptional culture, diversity, inspiring executive leadership, competitive compensation, and other employee benefits. This marks Leaf Group’s fifth Comparably company award in 2021, with previous honors including “Best Company Compensation” and “Best Company Perks & Benefits,” in addition to Sean Moriarty’s recognition as one of the “Best CEO’s for Women,” and “Best CEO’s for Diversity.”



“At Leaf Group we have always operated with the philosophy that a great company starts with great people,” said Jill Angel, Chief People Officer for Leaf Group. “We believe in building a company culture that encourages and rewards hard work and empowers our employees to drive innovation and value for our brands, audiences and customers. It is truly an honor to be recognized by our own team for our company culture.”

Leaf Group’s diverse portfolio of brands reaches a large and passionate audience of over 58 million across rapidly growing categories, including fitness and wellness, home, art and design, pets, travel, DIY and more. The company’s popular digital publishing and e-commerce platforms include Well+Good, Society6, Saatchi Art, Hunker, Livestrong.com and OnlyInYourState.

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Comparably’s 2021 “Best Work Culture'' list is derived from reviews provided by employees who anonymously rated their company on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (from November 2020 to November 2021). The final data set was compiled from 20 million anonymous ratings across 80,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

Story continues

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Sharna Daduk

VP, Communications

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/419905f4-1c25-4a8e-b58d-ec868c8c4331



