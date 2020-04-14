LeadsRx Offers Independently Owned Radio Stations in the U.S. and Canada Complimentary Analysis of Clients’ Advertising Programs

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Available immediately, marketing attribution software company LeadsRx, is offering independently owned radio broadcasters in the U.S. and Canada complimentary analysis of their client's terrestrial advertising during the months of April and May. Analysis will include showing increased web traffic after exposure to radio advertising ("web lift"), and segmentation analysis by daypart, advertising creative, and more.

This program is designed to help broadcasters with 10 or fewer radio stations in a time of need as the industry and their advertising clients face a great deal of business uncertainty during the COVID-19 and economic crises.

The support for broadcasters is meant to help their businesses and to support their clients who are struggling and need to retool their marketing and advertising programs given the current realities people are facing in their communities.

How it Works

Interested US and Canadian broadcasters can either contact LeadsRx at (844) 629-7627 and info@leadsrx.com or by submitting your details to get started. A LeadsRx data scientist will field requests for assistance and will assist in setting up the system. The broadcaster will provide post spot log data to LeadsRx for inclusion in the study. LeadsRx will also need access to web analytics data from the advertiser. Then, LeadsRx will do all the work to analyze results of advertising programs. Work will include evaluating web lift as well as various segmentation studies. Either the broadcaster can provide the findings and recommendations to advertisers, or a LeadsRx data scientist will join them in presenting details to their clients. A PDF report will be generated as the basis for conversation.

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 3,700-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel™, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

