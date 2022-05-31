Leadsom accuses Johnson of ‘unacceptable failings of leadership’

Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor
·4 min read

Former Cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has become the latest senior Tory to criticise Boris Johnson for his “unacceptable failings of leadership” over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

In a letter to her constituents, Dame Andrea said the “extent and severity” of the rule-breaking in No 10 exposed in the Sue Gray report meant it was “extremely unlikely” the senior leadership did not know what was going on.

“The conclusion I have drawn from the Sue Gray report is that there have been unacceptable failings of leadership that cannot be tolerated and are the responsibility of the Prime Minister,” she said.

In the message, which was shared on social media, she stopped short of directly calling on Mr Johnson to resign and did not say whether she had submitted a letter calling for a no confidence vote.

Dame Andrea concluded however by saying: “Each of my Conservative colleagues and I must now decide individually on what is the right course of action that will restore confidence in our Government.”

Her intervention is a further blow to Mr Johnson as a steady stream of Tory MPs have been calling on the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of Ms Gray’s report last week.

A committed Brexiteer, Dame Andrea backed Mr Johnson for the leadership in 2019 after pulling out of the contest herself, underlining the fact that discontent with the Prime Minister extends across the party.

Former foreign secretary Lord Hague of Richmond said the Prime Minister is “in real trouble” and that Tory MPs are “moving towards having a ballot” on his leadership.

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street
Boris Johnson is facing growing calls from Tory MPs to stand down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Allies of Mr Johnson had been hopeful he had escaped unscathed following a relatively muted initial response to Ms Gray’s report last week, but Lord Hague said it is proving to be “one of those sort of slow-fuse explosions in politics”.

“It’s still going along.

“A lot of people misread it really, the events of last week as meaning the trouble is over, Boris is free and that’s actually not the mood in the Conservative Party, which is very, very troubled about the contents of that report,” he told Times Radio.

POLITICS Johnson
(PA Graphics)

“So I think the Conservative Party will need to resolve this one way or another, obviously because to be an effective party they either need to rally behind the Prime Minister they’ve got, or they need to decide to force him out.

“I think they’re moving towards either next week or around the end of June, they are moving towards having a ballot, it looks like that.”

Former education secretary Justine Greening said the Prime Minister needs to “get a grip or get out”, saying there is a “real jitteriness” among Conservative MPs.

Lord Hague of Richmond
Lord Hague said the Prime Minister is ‘in real trouble’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Ms Greening, who was among 21 pro-Remain rebels thrown out of the party by Mr Johnson and is now no longer an MP, likened his position to that of Theresa May when she was under fire from Tory Brexiteers.

“There is a real jitteriness around the parliamentary party of following a Prime Minister who isn’t really setting out a clear plan on necessarily where he wants to lead the country,” she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“We have been here before with Theresa May. The reality is all prime ministers either have to get a grip or get out. That is a political rule that even Boris Johnson will need to follow.”

A steady stream of backbenchers have called on Mr Johnson to go after Ms Gray’s report laid bare a hard-drinking culture at the heart of government while raising renewed claims he misled Parliament.

Under party rules, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady must call a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership if 54 Tory MPs – 15% of the parliamentary party – submit a letter calling for one.

So far, more than 25 MPs have publicly called on the Prime Minister to stand down – although not all of them have said whether they have written to Sir Graham.

However, it is also widely believed in Westminster that a number of others have put in letters without declaring their intentions amid speculation the tally is approaching the total needed to trigger a vote.

The arts minister, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, said it is “pointless” to speculate on numbers but acknowledged the continued uncertainty is a “distraction” as the Government seeks to focus on the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s pointless speculating about something unless or until it happens,” he told Sky News.

“It’s a distraction from the work of Government, and in Government we’re getting on with making sure that we grow the economy to help with the cost of living.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Stephen Ames takes 2-shot lead in Senior PGA Championship

    BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort. “I enjoyed the way I played, the way I handled myself, first of all,” Ames said. “Second, I hit the ball right where I was looking at it all day — that helps, obviously. And again, I made some nice putts, which is obviously a key to

  • Marchand has surgery on hips, to miss start of '22-23 season

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season. The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips. Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Associated Press

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • Twitter user shares heartwarming story from Nazem Kadri's junior days

    As the hockey world rallies around Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, a Twitter user shared a touching story from the forward's junior hockey days.

  • Veteran forward Jason Spezza announces retirement, will join Maple Leafs front office

    TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Could the Raptors make a play for Mo Bamba?

    After securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic appear ready to move on from Mo Bamba in the event he denies their qualifying offer. Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld look at how he could benefit the Raptors and whether he's an upgrade over Precious Achiuwa. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Canadian Damian Warner wins sixth straight Gotzis decathlon event

    GÖTZIS, Austria — Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner won the 2022 Hypo Meeting Gotzis with a score of 8,797. This was the sixth year the London, Ont,, native has won the Gotzis decathlon event, not including the 2020 competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner finished 350 points ahead of second-place finisher Lindon Victor of Grenada. He won primarily on the strength of his sprinting, finishing first in both the 100-metre dash and 110-metre hurdles. Warner also finished sec

  • McDavid scores in OT, Oilers down Flames to win Battle of Alberta and advance to WCF

    CALGARY — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl dominated the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years. It was fitting Edmonton's dynamic duo combined to end it. McDavid scored off a slick Draisaitl setup at 5:03 of overtime Thursday as the Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 to win their second-round series 4-1. "Hard to put into words what that one meant to me," McDavid said. "The guys did a great job of hanging in there all night. Definitely wasn't our best effort, but we stuck in there. Go

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Canada Soccer cancels controversial exhibition game against Iran

    Canada Soccer says it is cancelling a controversial exhibition game against Iran initially set for next month in Vancouver, saying it has become "significantly divisive." "Over the past week, the untenable geopolitical situation of hosting Iran became significantly divisive, and in response, the match was cancelled," said Canada Soccer in a statement issued Thursday evening. "While we considered the external factors in selecting the optimal opponent in our original decision-making process, we wi

  • Hockey Canada names team for delayed women's world under-18 hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's under-18 women's hockey team for the world championship was announced for the second time in less than five months Monday. The three goaltenders, seven defenders and 13 forwards chosen by Hockey Canada will wear the Maple Leaf at the women's world under-18 hockey championship June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wis. That tournament was relocated and rescheduled from Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, in January. The championship was called off less than two weeks before opening bec