Who leads in election results for Cayce mayor, City Council?

Voters in Cayce Tuesday were deciding whether to stick with the same mayor they have had for four terms already or go in another direction with a local school board member running for the city’s top job.

Incumbent Cayce Mayor Elise Partin faced a challenge from Abbott “Tre” Bray in a race that became heated with accusations of underhanded tactics.

In addition to the mayor’s race, voters decided two City Council seats. Councilman James “Skip” Jenkins faced Marie Brown and Byron Thomas. Councilman Phil Carter faced Melvin Fields and Marcy Hayden.

In initial results, voters in Cayce seemed to opt for continuity over challengers calling for something new.

Incumbent Mayor Elise Partin was winning a fifth term in the mayor’s office in Cayce with nearly 60% of the vote as of about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, topping her challenger, Lexington 2 school board member Abbott “Tre” Bray, who was winning 40% of the vote, with 14% of the vote reported by the S.C. Election Commission on SCVotes.gov.

Two incumbents on city council will also look set to return to their jobs. Early in the count, Councilman James “Skip” Jenkins was winning reelection with 60% of the vote in District 2, while Marie Brown and Byron Thomas each had about 18%.

In District 4, meanwhile, Councilman Phil Carter was winning 67% of the vote to 30% for Marcy Hayden and 2% for Melvin Field.