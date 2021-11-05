This Leading Wellness Brand Is Changing the Game—Here’s How

Raise your hand if you have health goals. Great, you’re in the same boat as 93 percent of U.S. adults, according to a recent survey. Now, raise your hand again if you have a hard time sticking to those health goals. Us too. But don’t sweat it, because we’re introducing you to a new wellness community (two million lives impacted and counting) that’s cracked the code on helping people develop healthy habits. Say hello to OPTAVIA, the best-kept secret for creating positive lifestyle changes…until now.

I’m intrigued. Tell me more about OPTAVIA.

For starters, it’s one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities with a simple, yet game-changing belief: People need support. Four types of support, to be exact:

Independent OPTAVIA coaches to deliver guidance and inspiration. A community of people giving real-time encouragement. Easy-to-follow plans and convenient products (aka Fuelings) backed by science. The Habits of Health Transformational System to help adopt new lifestyle choices.

Basically, rather than a typical diet or weight loss program (been there, done that), OPTAVIA takes a holistic approach to help people achieve their health and wellness goals through healthy habit creation reinforced with individualized support from coaches—because we all know that change can be hard.

I love the idea of having a coach. What’s their role exactly?

According to a recent survey, 81 percent of U.S. adults believe they would be more successful in creating healthy habits if they had support from someone who has been in their shoes. That’s why OPTAVIA coaches are the lifeblood of the program, and there’s a community of thousands of them. They empower and encourage you in real-time as you move along in your journey. And there’s no one better suited since about 90 percent of OPTAVIA coaches were clients first, so they’re more than familiar with the path you’re on and can help steer you towards success. It’s this part of the program that’s more than just a nice-to-have.

Story continues

The evidence supports this approach. In a 2019 study published in the journal of Obesity Science and Practice, they found that the structured program, which included one-on-one coach support, was more effective than a self-directed, reduced-calorie diet alone for weight loss. The health benefits of social interaction have been studied time and time again, including studies showing the impact support can have on weight management when combined with a supervised program.

Need even more reinforcement? You’ll also be connected to a community of thousands of other people who are all on a similar journey and there to provide inspiration whenever needed.

What else do I need to know?

In addition to the coaches and community, the Habits of Health system will help you adopt new healthy habits, or microHabits as they’re referred to in the program, in six key areas: weight management, eating and hydration, mind, surroundings, motion and sleep. Think of microHabits as small choices you make on a daily basis rather than making one large sweeping change at once (spoiler alert: this makes them easier to stick with). There are also clinically proven plans, which include scientifically developed products called Fuelings and simple healthy recipes called Lean & Green meals, to help jumpstart your weight loss journey while you work on building those healthy habits that will serve you in the long-run.

Here’s the best part: While weight loss may be a benefit of joining OPTAVIA, the main goal is to focus on what’s added to your life rather than what’s subtracted from the scale. Forget fad diets, unused gym memberships and quick fixes, your coach and community can help make optimal health a reality.

Ready to start your journey?

Learn More