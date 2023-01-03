Leading Virtual Landscape Design Enterprise ShrubHub Wins Bronze Stevie Award for Consumer Services in the 2022 American Business Awards

Image

The 20th Annual American Business Awards® announced Shrubhub the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award for Consumer Services in the Achievement in Product Innovation Category.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shrubhub, a market-leading full-service landscaping company offers its customers the chance to transform their outdoor space into the garden of their dreams, first for their 50,000 customers across the United States, and now, expanding their reach into Australia and Canada, are quickly growing on an international scale.

"We believe everyone deserves to have an outdoor space they love and to enjoy living their best life outside," says Shrubhub's co-founder. Shrubhub's mission is to turn its customers' yards from regular outdoor spaces into dream gardens that live up to their full potential.

Shrubhub, whose team of expert landscape designers use cutting-edge satellite and design technology to produce top-quality virtual designs for their customers, offers an innovative, singular user experience that is exceptional by market standards. The platform is committed to creating a world-class customer experience from the first consultation to the delivery of a fully envisioned virtual landscape design.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUDGES

Highlights of feedback from the Stevie® judges:

* "Great concept... Super useful for budget-conscious homeowners and backyard enthusiasts."

* "Very impressed with their services and the quality of the work. Many customers vouch for them. Excellent service with the latest designs and affordability."

* "One-stop-shop for end-to-end yard uplift. I really like the idea of being able to shop for plants and accessories at a discounted price and the rates are really well managed. 1-1 consultation gives a human touch..."

* "Digital adoption is increasing across the board due to remote work and the pandemic. Shrubhub is adapting to provide virtual services for landscape maintenance space and touching the lives of every household."

* "I am impressed to see how they have changed their business model during the pandemic and keep working towards growth and providing services to their customers at an affordable price."

* Great initiative, offering affordable computer-aided designs, with a focus on sustainability."

Shrubhub's win of the Bronze Stevie® Award for Consumer Services in the Achievement in Product Innovation follows the landscape design enterprise's announcement as winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Consumer Services in the 2022 American Business Awards in the same year, in addition to over 3,700 nominations from esteemed organizations in practically every industry.

