LEADING UK WEB3 CREATIVE AGENCY SOGA WORLD ANNOUNCE THE WORLD’S FIRST AMAPIANO MUSIC NFT DROP WITH SOUTH AFRICA’S BIGGEST MUSICAL EXPORTS; MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ

London, UK , Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London / L.A / 244 super exclusive NFTs created from the duo's innovative collaboration with exciting digital artist Ali Dawood will launch on Rarible on 22/02/22 at 20:22pm GMT time (3pm EST)

The drop will include 22 NFTs of 11 different editions with artwork being based on the various countries that Major League DJz have performed in priced at 0.22 ETH including the UK, France, Zimbabwe, The US, Nigeria and more. There will also be an exclusive 1/1 piece with an unreleased track exclusive to the NFT purchaser. The NFTs will allow you access into Major League DJz exclusive balcony mixes, which are usually invite only, plus access to their community where there will be numerous giveaways and further opportunities to interact with the duo.

Major League DJz have quickly become the face of Africa's burgeoning musical genre; Amapiano. The identical twin duo are producers and performers who have been publicly co-signed by Diplo, Doja Cat, Wizkid, Davido, Jorja Smith, Black Coffee & more. They have sold out 50,000 capacity stadiums in their home country of South Africa and toured across the world. Making their first step into the WEB3 space with this project, we are expecting a sell out drop with fans and collectors increasing excitement as we get closer to the release.

Soga World is a leading creative agency in the WEB3 space, founded by Des Agyekumhene (early WEB3 adopter and Binance Angel) and Lucy Rogers. Both coming from music and advertising backgrounds working for clients such as Binance, Atlantic Records, Audi, BBH, Partizan, ASAP Rocky, Charli XCX amongst others, they saw a gap in the market for WEB3 solutions to bring talent and brands into the space effectively and with genuine desire to give back to the community.

As thought leaders in the space, Soga World have extensive expertise in digital innovation as it relates to the music and entertainment industries. Their mission is to create truly impactful cultural moments using ideas that shift and content that connects through consulting on long and short term strategy's on all things WEB3.

The agency has accomplished a few firsts in the space so far, including: the first NFT ticketed music event in the UK, the first UK festival NFT's which included lifetime passes (pre Coachella) and backstage passes (Strawberries & Creem Festival), drops for Dave Grohl and Mick Jagger, drops for Ne-Yo, NFT art curation for Miami Art Basel 2021 amongst others and now the world's first Amapiano NFT.

On 20th February, the Major League DJz, Des Agyekumhene, Lucy Rogers and Jess Monroe from Soga World, Sunil Singhvi of Rarible, and artist Ali Dawood will take to Twitter Spaces to discuss the project for an hour.

Following this talk Major League DJz will be hosting an exclusive and intimate balcony mix on urnowhere.com, a metaverse provider, which will also showcase the art in a digital gallery.

