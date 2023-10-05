Who are the leading try-scorers at Rugby World Cup 2023?

There have been plenty of great tries at a World Cup that has offered so much entertainment so far.

Here are the current top scorers in France.

5 tries

Damian McKenzie

Damian McKenzie scores against Uruguay

New Zealand booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 73-0 win over Uruguay, with Damian McKenzie their star performer in Lyon.

McKenzie scored twice against Namibia, once against Italy and then added two more tries against Uruguay - although his outrageous assist for Will Jordan's first-half score was perhaps more memorable than any of his five tries to date.

Henry Arundell - England

Henry Arundell

Henry Arundell's World Cup debut did not disappoint English supporters as he ran in five tries against Chile, matching the record by an England men's player in a Test.

His fourth was the pick of the bunch. The 20-year-old received the ball on the right wing, chipped it over full-back Francisco Urroz and grabbed the high bouncing ball before tumbling over the line.

He will have to wait to add to his World Cup tally, however, having been left out of the squad to face Samoa in England's final pool match.

Darcy Graham - Scotland

Darcy Graham smiles after he scores his fourth against Romania

Scotland winger Darcy Graham moved joint-top of the try-scoring leaderboard after scoring four times against Romania.

Graham started with an emphatic opening score against Tonga, mostly thanks to his raw pace.

Then in Scotland's blitzing of Romania in Lille, he was one of the standout performers. The 26-year-old walked off with a first-half hat-trick and displayed his stepping ability as he danced through in the second half to score a fourth under the posts.

Graham will also have his eye on being Scotland's top try-scorer of all time in the near future. He is currently tied for second place alongside Tony Stanger and Ian Smith on 24, with only three more needed to move level with former team-mate Stuart Hogg.

4 tries

Leicester Fainga'anuku - New Zealand

Leicester Fainga'anuku of New Zealand scores against Uruguay

After losing to France in their opening game, New Zealand won their three subsequent Pool A matches by an aggregate score of 240-20.

Story continues

All Blacks wing Leicester Fainga'anuku got his first try of the tournament in a huge win over Namibia and backed that up with a hat-trick of scores in the victory over Uruguay to send New Zealand into the last eight.

Will Jordan - New Zealand

Will Jordan celebrates a try

While Fainga'anuku was doing damage on the left wing against Uruguay, Will Jordan was causing havoc on the right.

He also has four tries at this World Cup, scoring twice in the wins over Italy and Uruguay.

Cobus Reinach - South Africa

Cobus Reinach of South Africa runs with the ball against Tonga

South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach has taken full advantage of the number nine shirt when selected, starting with an electric 25-minute hat-trick against Romania which helped the current world champions crush the Pool B minnows.

The Springboks met Tonga in Marseille for their final group game and Reinach was up to his usual tricks. With a penalty awarded 10 metres out, the quick-thinking scrum-half pounced on the opportunity, taking a quick tap to catch the Tongans off guard. He went over in the corner to grab his fourth try of the World Cup campaign.

Bundee Aki - Ireland

Bundee Aki of Ireland

Centre Bundee Aki is one of the World Cup's standout performers thanks to his crashing lines and crunching tackles.

After scoring back-to-back doubles against Romania and Tonga, the 33-year-old's raw strength and ability to power through defences helped Andy Farrell's in-form Ireland overcome South Africa in a barnstorming match.

Damian Penaud - France

Damian Penaud of France

Dynamic wing Penaud is no stranger to try-scoring leaderboards, having topped the 2023 Six Nations charts with five.

His most important try in this tournament came in Pool A's crucial opening game against New Zealand, when he slid over in the corner to put his side back in the lead, in a match they won 27-13.

He sat out France's second game against Uruguay but returned to score a hat-trick in the 96-0 thumping of Namibia.

3 tries

Mark Telea - New Zealand

Aaron Smith - New Zealand

Cam Roigard - New Zealand

Johnny Sexton - Ireland

Sama Malolo - Samoa

Louis Bielle-Biarrey - France

Makazole Mapimpi - South Africa

Tadhg Beirne - Ireland

Baltazar Amaya - Uruguay