Here’s who’s leading in Texas’ statewide runoffs, North Texas State Board of Education runoff

Here are the early results in Texas’ statewide runoffs and the race for a North Texas State Board of Education seat.

Lieutenant Governor, Democratic runoff

With 9% of polling locations reporting, Collier has the early lead over Beckley.

Mike Collier- 57.22%

Michelle Beckley- 42.78%

Attorney general, Democratic runoff

With 9% of polling locations reporting, Garza has the early lead over Jaworski.

Joe Jaworski- 40.45%

Rochelle Garza- 59.55%

Attorney general, Republican runoff

With 8% of polling locations reporting, Paxton has the early lead over Bush.

Ken Paxton- 67.57%

George P. Bush- 32.43%

Comptroller, Democratic runoff

With 9% of polling locations reporting, Dudding has the early lead over Vega.

Janet T. Dudding- 62.85%

Angel Luis Vega- 37.15%

General Land Office commissioner, Democratic runoff

With 9% of polling locations reporting, Klenerg has the early lead over Martinez.

Jay Kleberg- 54.04%

Sandragrace Martinez- 45.96%

General Land Office commissioner, Republican runoff

With 8% of polling locations reporting, Buckingham has the early lead over Westley.

Tim Westley- 28.96%

Dawn Buckingham- 71.04%

Railroad commissioner, Republican runoff

With 8% of polling locations reporting, Christian has the early lead over Stogner.

Wayne Christian- 67.95%

Sarah Stogner- 32.05%

Member, State Board of Education District 13, Republican runoff

With 8% of polling locations reporting, Monette has the early lead over Russell.