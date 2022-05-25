Here’s who’s leading in Texas’ statewide runoffs, North Texas State Board of Education runoff
Here are the early results in Texas’ statewide runoffs and the race for a North Texas State Board of Education seat.
Lieutenant Governor, Democratic runoff
With 9% of polling locations reporting, Collier has the early lead over Beckley.
Mike Collier- 57.22%
Michelle Beckley- 42.78%
Attorney general, Democratic runoff
With 9% of polling locations reporting, Garza has the early lead over Jaworski.
Joe Jaworski- 40.45%
Rochelle Garza- 59.55%
Attorney general, Republican runoff
With 8% of polling locations reporting, Paxton has the early lead over Bush.
Ken Paxton- 67.57%
George P. Bush- 32.43%
Comptroller, Democratic runoff
With 9% of polling locations reporting, Dudding has the early lead over Vega.
Janet T. Dudding- 62.85%
Angel Luis Vega- 37.15%
General Land Office commissioner, Democratic runoff
With 9% of polling locations reporting, Klenerg has the early lead over Martinez.
Jay Kleberg- 54.04%
Sandragrace Martinez- 45.96%
General Land Office commissioner, Republican runoff
With 8% of polling locations reporting, Buckingham has the early lead over Westley.
Tim Westley- 28.96%
Dawn Buckingham- 71.04%
Railroad commissioner, Republican runoff
With 8% of polling locations reporting, Christian has the early lead over Stogner.
Wayne Christian- 67.95%
Sarah Stogner- 32.05%
Member, State Board of Education District 13, Republican runoff
With 8% of polling locations reporting, Monette has the early lead over Russell.
Kathryn Monette- 56.54%
A. Denise Russell- 43.46%