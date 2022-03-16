Leading risk management software developer IsoMetrix launches pioneering ESG application

IsoMetrix

All-in-one ESG management solution enables organizations to comprehensively manage and report on their ESG and sustainability performance.

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoMetrix has launched a state-of-the-art environmental, social and governance (ESG) application, built on an all-new SaaS platform named IsoMetrix LuminaTM. The ESG product supports corporate sustainability and management professionals in the collection of key data necessary to report ESG metrics efficiently, accurately and in alignment with relevant standards and frameworks, as well as to raise and manage related actions to improve overall ESG performance.



As ESG becomes an increasingly important topic globally, companies are finding themselves faced with growing amounts of legislation and regulatory oversight with regards to all aspects of their operations. Consistently collecting data, measuring progress, and reporting on their headway across a growing range of ESG and sustainability-related metrics are just some of the key activities required.

ESG powered by IsoMetrix LuminaTM enables organizations to:

Meet governance reporting requirements with regards to executives, investors, customers, rating agencies, regulators, and operational stakeholders

Reduce environmental impacts and positively affect social factors such as diversity and inclusion

Identify operational efficiencies in their business that will lower costs



Highlights of IsoMetrix's new ESG application include:

The ability for data to be gathered directly from people using data requests, inspections, and surveys

A powerful calculation engine to measure carbon footprint

Built-in and maintained ESG reporting standards

A powerful analytical layer that allows organizations to interrogate and visualize data

The availability of specialized advisory partners to support ESG initiatives



IsoMetrix has worked with corporates on sustainability management for over 20 years. Its market-leading ESG solution allows businesses to define which data needs to be disclosed upon, then provides the toolset to collect that data and display it for analysis via a range of dashboards, as well as package it for reporting purposes.

It also comprises multiple useful functionalities designed to significantly assist ESG professionals. These include, but are not limited to, the ability to track ESG standards via the Indicators Library, the housing of pre-defined question sets and other content aligned with GRI, SASB, WEF, and TCFD standards, full audit tracking, built-in collaboration features, and the availability of 'intelligent' assistants such as a data validation engine, and a separate calculation engine.

IsoMetrix Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr Giles Nelson, commented that “We've invested heavily to develop this next generation of software which will see us into the future. Our ESG application represents a sea change in the way corporates and the economy in general are going to work. This first application on the IsoMetrix LuminaTM platform will help organizations manage their information better, trace it, make it auditable, and report on it to a higher standard, and we'll only be increasing its capabilities over the next few months. For all our customers, this will mean a faster return on investment and less time needed to see real results. We can’t wait to see our customers receiving the benefits!”

For more information, interested parties can contact one of IsoMetrix’s regional sales teams or visit www.isometrix.com/lumina

About IsoMetrix

IsoMetrix is an award-winning risk management software developer, providing state-of-the-art solutions for EHS, ESG and GRC management. For over 25 years, global companies have trusted IsoMetrix to manage their environmental, health, safety, and sustainability risks.

IsoMetrix believes that proper management of governance, risk and compliance provides powerful and wide-reaching benefits. It is good for our planet, and the people and communities we work and live with. It also leads to more profitable and resilient businesses. In helping our customers to do good, we also help them do well.

With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and South Africa, we are well-positioned to provide international companies with support across the globe.

* Award-winning

* 25+ Years’ experience

* 95% Customer retention rate

* Deployed in 100 countries

Press Contact

Peter McCormack

Highwire PR

949-872-6569

isometrix@highwirepr.com



