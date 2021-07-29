Who Is Leading the Olympic Medal Count? See the Totals for Every Country

olympics maps

martin schwartz

The medals race is on!

Team USA got off to a slow start during the Tokyo Summer Olympics, competing in five of the seven available events on the first day, but winning zero medals. It marked the United States' worst start to the Summer Games since the 1972 Munich Games.

After the unusual start, things turned the following morning, with America picking up its first medals early on day two thanks to swimmers Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland — who won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's 400m individual medley.

While there's still plenty of competition to go, the U.S. has a long history of winning big at the Summer Games, finishing atop the medal count for 15 of the 27 Olympics America has competed in.

Team USA also made history in 2016, picking up a record-breaking 121 medals — and finishing at the top of the overall medal chart for the sixth consecutive Games.

As of Thursday, the U.S. is leading with a total of 38 medals thus far — 14 of which are gold — while China trails not far behind with 31 total medals. The Russian Olympic Committee follows in third with 28 medals, and host country Japan has 25.

​The Tokyo Summer Games medal count can be seen in the above graphic, which shows the medals every country has picked up so far.

The graphic will continue to update each day with new totals, and countries may shuffle places if their medal count increases.

The graphic will continue to update each day with new totals, and countries may shuffle places if their medal count increases.