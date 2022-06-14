LEADING OFF: Yanks' Donaldson to serve ban, Strasburg out

·3 min read
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell walks in the dugout after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
A look at what's happening around baseball Tuesday:

___

STILL SUSPENDED

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will serve a one-game suspension for a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson when New York opens a home series against Tampa Bay after the ban was upheld on appeal Monday.

Major League Baseball special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because McHale’s decision was not announced. Donaldson’s fine was cut in half by McHale to $5,000, the person said.

Donaldson’s comments to Anderson were called racist by Chicago manager Tony La Russa. Donaldson’s teammates and manager said he was wrong to make the remark.

IN-N-OUT

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session.

Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.

The 33-year-old right-hander had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Braves. Instead, manager Dave Martinez announced before Monday night’s game that Strasburg would return to the IL with an unspecified injury.

Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made eight starts since, going 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA in those games. The three-time All-Star is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in his career.

SPECIAL COUNSELL

Brewers manager Craig Counsell can overtake Phil Garner for the franchise lead in managerial victories when Milwaukee opens a series in Queens against the NL East-leading Mets.

Counsell matched Garner with his 563rd victory Sunday against Washington. The win ended Milwaukee's eight-game skid, its longest since September of 2015 — the year Counsell took over from Ron Roenicke.

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92 ERA) is set to face Mets righty Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.35) to begin the three-game set. Bassitt has a 7.62 ERA in his past five starts, spiking his season ERA from 2.34.

E-ROD ON LEAVE

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez informed the Tigers on Monday that he would be away from the team due to personal matters, leaving Detroit without the pitcher it had banked on boosting its turnaround.

Rodriguez signed a $77 million, five-year deal with the Tigers last November and is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts. He hasn’t pitched since May 18, when he left a game against Tampa Bay in the first inning with sprained ribs. On June 9, he threw four scoreless innings and struck out nine without a walk in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers, who made aggressive moves in the offseason in the hopes of competing in the AL Central, have been one of baseball’s worst teams so far this year.

___

