LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again

  • Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez leaves the field on a cart after falling to the turf on a groundout to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez leaves the field on a cart after falling to the turf on a groundout to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, right, stands in the dugout with bench coach Freddie Benavides during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, right, stands in the dugout with bench coach Freddie Benavides during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Security comes to the aid of Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado during an altercation with fans after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Security comes to the aid of Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado during an altercation with fans after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado is restrained during an altercation with fans after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado is restrained during an altercation with fans after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw (7) climbs the left field wall to talk with a fan during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw (7) climbs the left field wall to talk with a fan during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after striking out against Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after striking out against Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Associated Press
·4 min read
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:

ALL OVER AGAIN

The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday's 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon.

This time, Jiménez was injured when he stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg.

Jiménez was sent for an MRI, but manager Tony La Russa said the team doesn’t feel the injury is season-ending. The hope is the recovery won’t be as long as it took him to come back last season.

“Thinking about what he’s going to go through and deny a chance to play, it just breaks your heart,” La Russa said.

CROWD CONTROL

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees go for a three-game sweep of Cleveland — one day after some fans in the notoriously rowdy right-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium pelted Guardians outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after New York rallied for a 6-5 win.

Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other New York players rushed toward the wall in right-center field, trying to calm the crowd. Security personnel joined the effort to quell the disturbance.

Cole (0-0, 6.35 ERA) pitched a career-low 1 2/3 innings last time out in Detroit. He matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes.

SLIDING

The Cincinnati Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016, and next up is St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright (2-1, 2.81 ERA) in the finale of their weekend series against the visiting Cardinals. Wainwright is 10-15 with a 5.29 ERA in 36 career appearances against the Reds. It’s his only losing record against a major league team in which he has more than one recorded decision.

After splitting its opening four-game series at Atlanta, Cincinnati has been swept by the Guardians, Dodgers and Padres and has lost the first two games of the series with St. Louis. Nick Lodolo (0-2, 8.00 ERA) tries for his first big league win when he goes up against the Cardinals.

PRIME TIME

Bryce Harper and the Phillies host Milwaukee at night in the finale of a three-game series. Philadelphia sends Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.52 ERA) to the mound against Brewers lefty Eric Lauer (1-3, 3.48). Milwaukee's pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 62 innings over the past seven games. Harper, last year's NL MVP, is batting .345 with six RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

ON THE MEND

One day after Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera surpassed 3,000 career hits, the Tigers hope to have star shortstop Javier Báez back from a sore right thumb. Báez took batting practice Saturday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list against Colorado.

O'S WOES

Orioles lefty John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening-day starter.

Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday.

“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he posted on Twitter. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year.”

An All-Star in 2019, Means was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings.

Last May, Means pitched a no-hitter against Seattle. He finished 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, leading a staff that had the worst ERA in the majors.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

