LEADING OFF: Verlander, Gonsolin go for 11th; Cole at Fenway

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    1/7

    Astros Mets Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, July 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/7

    Padres Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, July 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers in the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 1, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    3/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers in the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 1, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner stops to talk to the media before attending a meeting of Major League Baseball's executive committee on May 18, 2016, in New York. Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    4/7

    Yankees Steinbrenner Baseball

    FILE - New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner stops to talk to the media before attending a meeting of Major League Baseball's executive committee on May 18, 2016, in New York. Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a double in the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    5/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a double in the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, second from right, stands in the dugout during the second inning of the team' baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Pirates won 5-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    6/7

    Yankees Pirates Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, second from right, stands in the dugout during the second inning of the team' baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Pirates won 5-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    7/7

    Orioles White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, July 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers in the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 1, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
FILE - New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner stops to talk to the media before attending a meeting of Major League Baseball's executive committee on May 18, 2016, in New York. Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a double in the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, second from right, stands in the dugout during the second inning of the team' baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Pirates won 5-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Verlander
    Justin Verlander
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Judge
    Aaron Judge
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

___

V IS FOR VICTORY

Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.03 ERA) looks to become the first 11-game winner in the majors when Houston hosts the last-place Kansas City Royals in the afternoon finale of a four-game series.

The 39-year-old ace, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, appears a lock for his ninth career All-Star selection Sunday as he enjoys a terrific return this season from a long layoff following Tommy John surgery.

Verlander will be on seven days’ rest since pitching eight innings of two-hit ball in a 2-0 victory at the New York Mets last week. Since getting tagged by the White Sox in a 7-0 loss June 18, he’s permitted just one run and six hits over 15 innings in consecutive wins against the first-place Yankees and Mets.

ARTFUL DODGER

Breakout ace Tony Gonsolin (10-0) of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers takes a major league-low 1.54 ERA into his matchup with rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki and the visiting Chicago Cubs.

Gonsolin should be a shoo-in to make his first All-Star team this weekend, and another stingy outing would only augment his strong case to start for the National League on his home mound at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.82 ERA) of the Miami Marlins appears to be Gonsolin's primary competition for that honor.

BOSTON BOUND

With a huge lead in the AL East over their longtime rivals, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees open a four-game series at Fenway Park against Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99 ERA) pitches for the Yankees, who arrive with the best record in baseball. It's the first of seven meetings between the teams over the next 11 days before the All-Star break. They haven't played each other since the Yankees took two of three from Boston at home April 8-10 to begin the season.

BETTING ON HIMSELF

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said Wednesday he realizes the price may be rising to sign Judge to a long-term contract because of the slugger's outstanding first half.

Judge turned down an eight-year deal worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million before the season, and he now leads the majors in homers with 29.

“We made an offer that I feel was a very good one,” Steinbrenner said. “It was based on the numbers, of course, but it was also based in part as what he means to this organization. It was a combination of both. And we just didn’t get a deal done.”

CEASE THE HITTING

Dylan Cease looks to continue his hot streak when he takes the mound for the White Sox in the opener of a four-game home series against the Detroit Tigers.

Cease was 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA after an uncharacteristically poor start on May 24, when he gave up seven runs over three innings in a loss to Boston.

Since then, he's 3-1 with a 0.45 ERA in seven starts. Cease went five appearances without allowing an earned run, and has allowed one run in each of his last two outings, both wins.

He's 7-3 with a 2.51 ERA this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Yankees are winning at a historic rate: 5 players, stats and trends that explain MLB's best team

    Halfway through their season, the 2022 Yankees are on pace for a record-tying 116 wins.

  • Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner: 'No regrets' over team's contract offer to Aaron Judge

    The New York Yankees are cruising, but Aaron Judge's contract situation looms large. What Hal Steinbrenner had to say about his team and star player.

  • Billy Horschel slams LIV Golf ‘hypocrites’ for lying about PGA Tour

    “I'm just tired of these comments. Like go play the LIV Tour and forget about the PGA Tour.”

  • Patrick Brown disqualified from Conservative leadership race

    With two months to go before the Conservative Party chooses its next leader, Patrick Brown has been ejected from the race over allegations he broke financing rules. Brown's campaign quickly fired back, saying in a statement early Wednesday that his disqualification is unfounded and an attempt to ensure that his rival, Pierre Poilievre, wins the race. It added it would consult its legal team. The bombshell news came in a statement released late Tuesday night by the party's leadership election org

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Strider strikes out 11, Riley homers as Braves beat Reds 4-1

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday. Strider (4-2) didn't allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning when Nick Senzel's single drove in Matt Reynolds, who entered the game when Kyle Farmer was hit by a pitch. “I'm still trying to extend a little more each time,” said Strider

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i