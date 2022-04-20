LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    1/9

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani tosses the ball to himself after a hit by the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    2/9

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani tosses the ball to himself after a hit by the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, left, and catcher Max Stassi, right, converge on the mound as starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is pulled during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    3/9

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, left, and catcher Max Stassi, right, converge on the mound as starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is pulled during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Workers finish installing the Cleveland Guardians sign above the scoreboard at Progressive Field, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cleveland. On Friday, April 15, the renamed Guardians will play for the first time at Progressive Field, officially launching a new era for a team known as the Indians since 1915 before a long-debated and fan-dividing name change finally happened last year. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
    4/9

    Guardians Opener Baseball

    FILE - Workers finish installing the Cleveland Guardians sign above the scoreboard at Progressive Field, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cleveland. On Friday, April 15, the renamed Guardians will play for the first time at Progressive Field, officially launching a new era for a team known as the Indians since 1915 before a long-debated and fan-dividing name change finally happened last year. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    5/9

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws in the first in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    6/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws in the first in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, listens as manager Buck Showalter (11) talks during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    7/9

    Mets Nationals Baseball

    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, listens as manager Buck Showalter (11) talks during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts to a hit by the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    8/9

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts to a hit by the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) connects for a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    9/9

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) connects for a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani tosses the ball to himself after a hit by the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, left, and catcher Max Stassi, right, converge on the mound as starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is pulled during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
FILE - Workers finish installing the Cleveland Guardians sign above the scoreboard at Progressive Field, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cleveland. On Friday, April 15, the renamed Guardians will play for the first time at Progressive Field, officially launching a new era for a team known as the Indians since 1915 before a long-debated and fan-dividing name change finally happened last year. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws in the first in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, listens as manager Buck Showalter (11) talks during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts to a hit by the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) connects for a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago White Sox
    Chicago White Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Shohei Ohtani
    Shohei Ohtani
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Terry Francona
    Terry Francona
    Baseball player and manager from the United States

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:

___

ARM SWING

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he's allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings.

At bat, last season's AL MVP has three homers, seven RBIs and nine runs scored in 12 games.

Ohtani is 0-3 with a 5.92 ERA in six career starts against Houston. Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48) goes for the defending AL champion Astros.

WEATHER MEN

After consecutive postponements in frigid Cleveland, the Guardians and White Sox will try again to play ball — this time with a traditional doubleheader beginning at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

The teams were postponed Tuesday by inclement weather and unplayable, cold conditions for the second straight day. The game was called off four hours before the scheduled first pitch, with the decision coming after Guardians manager Terry Francona and White Sox manager Tony La Russa met the umpires outside at Progressive Field.

Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s.

Monday’s postponement will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 12.

This week’s four-game series is now a three-game set with two games Wednesday and one Thursday. With a dryer, warmer weather forecast, the AL Central rivals should finally meet for the first time this season.

“I think it’s like between 50-55 (degrees) at game time, which will seem like summertime,” Francona said. “That’s doable. Again, it’s going to be hard. We’re going to have 27 innings potentially in 27 hours, which isn’t perfect.

“But if you’re supposed to play, you play. If you’re not, you don’t. I think everybody kind of came to the same conclusion.”

The second postponement again pushed back a matchup between AL Cy Young Award winners — Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and Chicago lefty Dallas Keuchel. They’ll match up in Wednesday’s opener.

White Sox right-hander Jimmy Lambert will start the second game against Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón (1-0, 1.50 ERA) has 21 strikeouts in 12 innings over his first two starts this season. He pitches at Citi Field against Mets righty Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.75), also off to a sharp start with a new club.

First-year New York manager Buck Showalter will miss the game for a medical procedure. The 65-year-old Showalter said he expects to be back to manage Thursday’s finale of the four-game series.

Showalter said the Mets would be managed by committee Wednesday, leaving hitting coach Eric Chavez to lead the offense and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner to oversee Bassitt and the bullpen.

Mets bench coach Glenn Sherlock has been away from the team since Friday due to COVID-19 protocols. Showalter said Tuesday there was a chance Sherlock could return Wednesday.

New York (9-3) swept a doubleheader from the Giants (7-4) on Tuesday.

FEELING GOOD

Atlanta star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to play his second rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett after going 1 for 3 with a double off the right-center wall in his season debut Tuesday at Jacksonville. It was his first game since July 10, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against the Miami Marlins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.