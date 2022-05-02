LEADING OFF: Judge's homers power Yanks' 9-game win streak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, April 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    1/4

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, April 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    2/4

    Angels White Sox Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa lines a single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Javy Guerra during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    3/4

    Twins Rays Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa lines a single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Javy Guerra during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs to first base after hitting into a fielder's choice during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    4/4

    Cubs Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs to first base after hitting into a fielder's choice during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, April 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa lines a single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Javy Guerra during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs to first base after hitting into a fielder's choice during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Minnesota Twins
    Minnesota Twins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Judge
    Aaron Judge
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

___

JUDGE VS. JAYS

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games, part of a surge that's helped New York win nine in a row.

Judge has connected in three straight games. The Yankees lead the majors with a 16-6 record going into a three-game series at Toronto.

George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays split four games at Yankee Stadium from April 11-14 in a series that included three shutouts — two by New York pitching. Surprising, considering all the power packed into these lineups.

This series marks the final leg of an early test for Toronto — 16 consecutive games (the last 10 at home) against three 2021 AL playoff teams: Boston, Houston and New York.

OHTANI OK

Angels star Shohei Ohtani said he expects to be back in the lineup a day after making an early exit because of tightness in his right groin.

The two-way AL MVP was the Angels’ designated hitter when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

“I was taken out for safety reasons. I was perfectly OK with it,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani might have tweaked his groin running to first in the seventh inning on a grounder back to pitcher Jose Ruiz that the White Sox turned into a double play.

Ohtani is batting .228 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and four stolen bases this season. As a pitcher, he’s 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA, striking out 30 in 19 1/3 innings.

CORREA'S STREAK

After a slow start since signing with the Twins, star shortstop Carlos Correa is finding his stroke.

Correa posted his fourth straight multi-hit game Sunday as Minnesota beat the Rays 9-3. The streak has raised his batting average from .167 to .256.

Correa, who got a $105.3 million, three-year contract from the Twins, tries to keep the string going when Minnesota begins a series at Baltimore.

MAKING THE CUT

Rosters for big league teams will be cut from 28 players down to 26 starting this week, forcing teams to make some tough choices.

The expanded rosters helped clubs deal with a shortened spring training after the MLB lockout. Teams can continue to carry 14 pitchers through May 30.

Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was optioned back to Triple-A after getting the win Sunday at Kansas City. The 26-year-old righty has a 1.08 ERA in four games.

“It’s a real tough pill to swallow,” Schmidt said. “It’s a tough part of the game but it’s a business also.”

NL EAST WATCH

In their initial matchup of the season, the first-place New York Mets host Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA) pitches for the Mets against Max Fried (2-2, 3.00) in the opener of a four-game series that includes a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday. Fried has won his last two starts, allowing one run and six hits with 12 strikeouts over 13 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad