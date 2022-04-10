LEADING OFF: Greene debuts for Reds, Stanton rocks Red Sox

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:

___

HE'S VERY GREENE

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene will make his much-anticipated major league debut when he faces the World Series champion Braves in Atlanta.

Greene’s status as a top prospect has been boosted by attention given to his 100 mph fastball.

“It’s a special gift and he should embrace that and it should give him confidence,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said Saturday. “... There’s more to pitching than velocity, and he knows that.”

The 22-year-old Greene (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) was the second overall pick by the Reds in the 2017 draft. He posted a combined record of 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA at Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville in 2021. He's struck out 234 in 179 innings in three minor league seasons.

Bell said he’ll try to make the debut for Greene “as normal as possible. ”No matter what, it’s going to be a big day for him. He’s prepared and he’s set up for success.”

Ian Anderson is set to pitch for the Braves. In his last start that counted, he threw five hitless innings in Game 3 of the World Series against Houston and got the win.

GIANT GIANCARLO

Not always a fan favorite in the Bronx, Giancarlo Stanton is earning his pinstripes against the rival Red Sox. The Yankees slugger became the first player to homer against Boston in six straight games during a 4-2 win Saturday, and he’ll get a chance at No. 7 in prime time. Stanton and Anthony Rizzo became the first players in Yankees history to homer together in both of a season’s first two games.

Three players had homered in five games in a row against Boston: Mickey Mantle (1954), Ken Griffey Jr. (1996-97) and Jim Thome (1997).

Tall company for the 6-foot-6 Stanton, and more on the way: The Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team will be honored pregame Sunday night at Yankee Stadium for their run to the Elite Eight, and 6-foot-7 forward KC Ndefo will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

HIS RAYS PHASE

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber makes his Tampa Bay debut when he takes on the Orioles at Tropicana Field.

The 35-year-old righty joined the Rays after going 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA for the Yankees last season. He pitched a no-hitter for New York, but also missed significant time with a shoulder injury.

Kluber also has pitched for Cleveland and Texas in his 12-season career.

The two-time AL East champion Rays have beaten Baltimore 14 straight times, their longest streak against a single opponent in team history. The string includes a pair of victories to start this year.

Tampa Bay is 20-1 against the O's since the start of the 2021, outscoring them 157-75 in that span.

CHECK HIM

The Cardinals will see how manager Oliver Marmol is feeling, a day after he missed a game after being diagosed with the flu.

Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday as a major league manager, was at Busch Stadium before Saturday's game against Pittsburgh. He tested negative for COVID-19 and left the ballpark.

St. Louis bench coach Skip Schumaker filled in for Marmol in a 6-2 win over the Pirates.

EARLY EXIT

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito will be sidelined with a lower abdominal strain that occurred while he was pitching on opening day.

Giolito is going on the 10-day injured list. He felt discomfort during three consecutive pitches and notified the coaching staff after the fourth inning at Detroit on Friday. The 27-year-old righty gave up one hit and struck out six before leaving.

“From my understanding, it’s a random, freak, weird thing,” Giolito said. “It doesn’t happen to baseball players very often. ... I’m very optimistic this won’t affect my season too much.”

The All-Star was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA last season.

Another Chicago starter, Lance Lynn, underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out four to six weeks.

GRAY MATTER

Rangers newcomer Jon Gray will be out because a blister that developed on opening day.

Signed to a $56 million, four-year contract after spending seven seasons in Colorado, Gray threw four innings at Toronto on Friday before leaving with the blister on his middle right finger. He gave up three runs in four innings.

Texas has put the 30-year-old righty on the 10-day injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

