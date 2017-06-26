LEADING OFF: Dodgers try for 11th straight win, Hamels back

Fans cheer after Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes scores the go ahead run on a wild during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

---

CALIFORNIA CRUISIN'

The Los Angeles Dodgers try for their 11th straight win, which would match the team's best string since 2006. Rich Hill pitches for the NL West leaders when the Los Angeles Angels visit Dodger Stadium - Angels starter Ricky Nolasco has lost seven decisions in a row.

RANGER READY

Cole Hamels (2-0, 3.03) is expected to return from the disabled list for Texas in the opener of a series at Cleveland. The left-hander has been out for eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle. The Rangers are ready for the help with Martin Perez, Andrew Cashner and A.J. Griffin all on the disabled list - Perez landed there Saturday after catching his non-throwing right thumb in the hinge of a hotel door. Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 2.99) is set to pitch for the Indians.

ALL SET?

Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury has been out a month because of a concussion, and could come off the disabled list to play vs. the White Sox in Chicago. New York needs another outfielder after Aaron Hicks injured his ribcage on a check swing Sunday, sidelining him at least three weeks.

ROCKY ROAD

San Francisco righty Jeff Samardzija hopes for better results when he faces the visiting Rockies. He is 0-3 with a 9.33 ERA in three outings against Colorado this season.

AILING

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell might miss the series opener at Washington because of a sore throwing shoulder. He left Sunday's loss at Miami with a sharp pinching pain, which has bothered him at times since last season.

STUDY THEM

LSU and Florida begin the best-of-three College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Both teams will save their aces for later after heavy workloads at the CWS - Gators righty Alex Faedo, a recent first-round draft pick by Detroit, and LSU right-hander Alex Lange, a first-rounder by the Cubs, and Tigers career wins leader Jared Poche, a ninth-round choice by Oakland. If Lange - who has worked 13 1/3 innings in two CWS starts - were to pitch again, it wouldn't be until Game 3.