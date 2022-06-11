LEADING OFF: Braves, Phillies extend win streaks, A's slump

  • Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) is greeted at the dugout by bench coach Walt Weiss, left, manager Brian Snitker, center, and Dansby Swanson, right, after scoring on an Ozzie Albies double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    1/5

    Pirates Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) is greeted at the dugout by bench coach Walt Weiss, left, manager Brian Snitker, center, and Dansby Swanson, right, after scoring on an Ozzie Albies double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his three-run home run with Rhys Hoskins, top right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    2/5

    Diamondbacks Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his three-run home run with Rhys Hoskins, top right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy reacts after striking out against Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    3/5

    Athletics Guardians Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy reacts after striking out against Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Chicago Cubs' Clint Frazier bunts against the Milwaukee Brewers, May 30, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Frazier was designated for assignment in a surprise decision by the Cubs, who also placed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation as part of a flurry of roster moves Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Black, File)
    4/5

    Cubs Moves Baseball

    FILE - Chicago Cubs' Clint Frazier bunts against the Milwaukee Brewers, May 30, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Frazier was designated for assignment in a surprise decision by the Cubs, who also placed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation as part of a flurry of roster moves Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Black, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge works from the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    5/5

    Blue Jays Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge works from the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) is greeted at the dugout by bench coach Walt Weiss, left, manager Brian Snitker, center, and Dansby Swanson, right, after scoring on an Ozzie Albies double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his three-run home run with Rhys Hoskins, top right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy reacts after striking out against Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
FILE - Chicago Cubs' Clint Frazier bunts against the Milwaukee Brewers, May 30, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Frazier was designated for assignment in a surprise decision by the Cubs, who also placed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation as part of a flurry of roster moves Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Black, File)
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge works from the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Atlanta Braves
    Atlanta Braves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Pirates
    Pittsburgh Pirates
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Clint Frazier
    Clint Frazier
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bryce Harper
    Bryce Harper
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

Dansby Swanson and the Braves will try for their 10th straight win when they host Pittsburgh. Atlanta already is on the longest winning streak in the National League this season.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies go for their ninth win in a row when they face Arizona. Philadelphia is 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson — he is the first manager to win his first seven games since Joe Morgan won 12 straight with the Boston Red Sox in 1988.

The Athletics, meanwhile, have lost 10 in a row after Cleveland rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 3-2 victory.

The A’s are struck in their first double-digit skid since 2011 and have been outscored 60-20 during the streak. Oakland has the worst record in the American League at 20-40.

CLINT CUT

The up-and-down career of Clint Frazier took another turn when he was cut by the Chicago Cubs.

The 27-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment in a surprise decision by the team. He was at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon for the start of the Chicago-New York series and his Cubs uniform was hanging in his locker.

“He was upset. Emotional, would be a good word,” manager David Ross said. “I think he likes it here a lot. I think he believes in his baseball skills, which we do, too. But it’s just one of those really tough decisions we have to make sometimes.”

The 27-year-old Frazier, once a highly rated prospect, was given only 37 at-bats by the Cubs following his rocky tenure with the Yankees. Signed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract, he was batting .216 with three doubles, one RBI and a stolen base in 19 games. He missed more than a month because of an appendectomy.

The Cubs have seven days to trade, release or send him outright to the minors if he clears waivers.

SURGERY SETBACKS

Tampa Bay reliever Andrew Kittredge and Detroit starter Casey Mize are both headed for Tommy John surgery.

Kittredge, an All-Star last season, is the latest Rays reliever to be sidelined. He joined Nick Anderson, J.T. Chargois, Pete Fairbanks and J.P. Feyereisen as key late-inning options who are currently on the injured list.

The 32-year-old righty had just returned five days ago from a 17-game absence due to lower back tightness. He has five saves in eight attempts and a 3.15 ERA in 17 games.

Mize, the No. 1 pick in the June 2018 draft, has a 7-13 record with a 4.29 ERA in 39 big league appearances, all of them starts for the Tigers. The 25-year-old has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season.

OTTO A NO GO

Rangers rookie Glenn Otto has been put on the COVID-19-related injured list, putting his run of successful starts on pause.

The 26-year-old righty had been scheduled to pitch Friday night against the White Sox in Chicago.

Otto is 4-2 with 4.24 ERA in eight starts. He has won his last three starts with a 2.25 ERA in the span.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey auctions for record-breaking price

    Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Uguak hits game-winning 3 as Stingers complete comeback over River Lions for 3rd straight win

    Aher Uguak nailed a walk-off three-pointer during the Elam Ending to lift the defending champion Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions with a 79-77 road victory on Monday night in CEBL action at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont. Edmonton completed the comeback after trailing 45-39 at the half and 69-63 entering the Elam Ending, with the target score set for 78. Brody Clarke led the team with 18 points, while hometown product Jordan Baker posted a double-double with 13 rebounds

  • Canada's Mitton 3rd in women's shot put at Continental Tour meet in the Netherlands

    Canadian record holder Sarah Mitton continued a string of strong shot put performances on Monday at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. Mitton threw a best of 19.24 metres in six attempts to place third of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. American Chase Ealey, who ranks fourth in the world, was victorious in a personal-best 19.98, raising her season world-leading mark from 19.76 last month. World No. 1 Auriol Dongmo of Portugal was tied with Mitton through

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. The Warriors play the Boston Celtics Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coac

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.