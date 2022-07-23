LEADING OFF: Bosox try to recover from Toronto's run rampage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
  • Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo looks at the scoreboard during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    1/4

    Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo looks at the scoreboard during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia (15) celebrates his inside-the-park grand slam that scored Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center left, Danny Jansen, left, and Santiago Espinal (5) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    2/4

    APTOPIX Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia (15) celebrates his inside-the-park grand slam that scored Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center left, Danny Jansen, left, and Santiago Espinal (5) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    3/4

    Athletics Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    4/4

    Pirates Rockies Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo looks at the scoreboard during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia (15) celebrates his inside-the-park grand slam that scored Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center left, Danny Jansen, left, and Santiago Espinal (5) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach strikes out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Daniel Vogelbach
    Daniel Vogelbach
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Logan Gilbert
    Logan Gilbert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday:

___

FLABBERGASTED AT FENWAY

Jarren Duran and the Red Sox will try to shake off what happened at Fenway Park, where Toronto went on a run rampage that included an inside-the-park grand slam thanks to Duran’s misplay and negligence.

The Blue Jays surpassed the franchise record for runs in a game when they scored their 25th in the fifth inning. Raimel Tapia’s inside-the-parker accounted for four unusual runs.

Tapia hit a fly to center in the third inning, and Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion. Fans groaned when the ball landed on the warning track behind him.

Duran walked slowly toward the ball while left fielder Alex Verdugo raced over, slid to scoop it up and fired it toward the infield. The relay home wasn’t close to nabbing Tapia, who picked up speed when he realized Duran had lost the ball.

The 25-year-old Duran, in his second major league season, came into the game in a 2-for-30 slump.

YOU AGAIN?

Justin Verlander makes his fifth start of the season against Seattle, and aims for his major league-leading 13th win.

The 39-year-old Houston ace has been dominant in his return from Tommy John surgery, going 12-3 with a 1.89 ERA. He was picked for his ninth All-Star team but didn't pitch Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Verlander has won four straight starts, allowing just two earned runs in 27 innings. He's 3-1 against the Mariners this year going into this outing in Seattle.

Right-hander Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.76) starts for the Mariners.

NEW YORK NEWCOMER

The NL East-leading Mets added a much-needed bat at designated hitter, getting former All-Star Daniel Vogelbach from Pittsburgh in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

The burly Vogelbach is a lefty hitter who was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the rebuilding Pirates.

New York has gotten little production at DH from J.D. Davis and injured Dominic Smith. At the time of the trade, Davis, a right-handed hitter, was batting .234 with three homers, 19 RBIs and a .670 OPS in 62 games. A left-handed hitter, Smithwas batting .194 with no homers, 17 RBIs and a .560 OPS in 58 games.

The 26-year-old Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances covering 17 2/3 innings.

AILING CHISOX

Hoping to make a push in the second half, the White Sox will be minus center fielder Luis Robert after putting him on the 10-day injured list because of blurred vision.

General manager Rick Hahn said the team is “cautiously optimistic” the slugger and Gold Glove winner will be ready to return when the White Sox open a three-game series against Oakland on July 29.

Robert exited Chicago’s win at division leader Minnesota on July 15 in the second inning because of lightheadedness. He was having trouble seeing from a distance and getting jumps on balls, Hahn said. Robert then missed the final two games before the All-Star break.

Robert is batting .301 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 74 games.

Robert missed time in May because of COVID-19. But Hahn said he would “hate to speculate” whether these symptoms stem from his bout with the coronavirus.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Massive waves have damaged an ancient arch at a national park in Hawaii. Now could be your last chance to see it.

    The waves broke off a chunk of the Holei Sea Arch, which could now collapse at any time.

  • Blue Jays' Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

    Toronto's Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didn't hustle after it. Tapia's sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Toronto's history — both of them at Fenway.

  • What’s on TV tonight: Jane Austen’s Sanditon, Trying, and more

    Jane Austen’s Sanditon ITV, 9pm We arrive here due to the odd scheduling decision to curtail a repeat of the first series of a show that ought to be called Andrew Davies’s Sanditon, two episodes before the end, only to introduce in its stead the second series shown on BritBox earlier this year. Still, this run begins in lively enough fashion by exploding a metaphorical bomb under our heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), who receives news that her lover, Sidney (Theo James), has died while

  • Sri Lankan Cinema in Crisis: ‘It’s Beyond Anyone’s Comprehension How Much of the Industry Will Survive’

    The old president has fled, the new one is just as unpopular, and a state of emergency is in place as Sri Lanka weathers the worst economic crisis in its history. The island nation known as the pearl of the Indian Ocean — where films like “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Tarzan, the […]

  • Johnny Depp Responds After Amber Heard Begins Appeal Process: 'We Remain Confident in Our Case'

    Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal in court, and a rep for the actress said in a statement they "believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict"

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks higher as earnings rush in, ECB hikes rates

    Technology stocks led markets higher for a third straight session Thursday as investors mulled a slew of mixed earnings and a surprise rate hike from the European Central Bank.

  • Jeffrey Clark, ex-Trump DOJ official, faces disciplinary charges for election misstatements

    The DC Bar's charges against Jeffrey Clark center around a letter Clark that to Georgia officials.

  • Former vegan Bear Grylls says he is now 'against vegetables' — and mainly eats meat

    The "Man vs. Wild" star told GQ he eats primarily animal products, and claimed without evidence that raw vegetables are not good for health.

  • Wander Franco had $650,000 in jewelry stolen from his car while on rehab assignment in Florida

    Wander Franco is still missing a few items, including a $300,000 chain.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Canada's Marco Arop cruises into 800m final at World Athletics Championships

    What a difference a year has made for Canada's Marco Arop. At the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Arop sputtered down the stretch in his semifinal and failed to qualify for the final. As disappointing as that moment was for Arop, he's used it as fuel over the past year. And on Thursday night at the world championships in Eugene, Ore., Arop learned from his past mistakes, earning him a spot in Saturday's 800-metre final. "Everything is coming together at the right time," Arop told CBC Sports after th

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th