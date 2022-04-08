LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·4 min read
  • FILE - New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, on Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec is back on the field, Saturday, April 2, 2022 a week after she was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill. Balkovec is the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team.. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
    1/4

    Yankees Balkovec Back Baseball

    FILE - New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, on Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec is back on the field, Saturday, April 2, 2022 a week after she was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill. Balkovec is the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team.. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson holds up his jersey after a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    2/4

    Broncos Wilson Football

    Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson holds up his jersey after a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is introduced onto the field prior to an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    3/4

    Mets Nationals Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is introduced onto the field prior to an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    4/4

    Dodgers Rangers Spring Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, on Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec is back on the field, Saturday, April 2, 2022 a week after she was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill. Balkovec is the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team.. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson holds up his jersey after a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is introduced onto the field prior to an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rachel Balkovec
    American baseball coach
  • Max Scherzer
    Max Scherzer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Freddie Freeman
    Freddie Freeman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carlos Correa
    Carlos Correa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A look at what's happening around baseball today:

___

BRAND NEW BALLGAME

Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team when her Class-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees' organization face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League.

“I’ve thought about it plenty,” the 34-year-old Balkovec said last week. “Just trying, with as many distractions there will be, lock in what we’re trying to do on the field and what we have to prepare, and that’s it.”

Balkovec has broken several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be a full-time hitting coach in the minors with the Yankees.

The Yankees announced her hiring as a minor league manager in January.

Balkovec, a former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico, got her first job in professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.

THE MIGHTY MAX

Max Scherzer makes his New York Mets debut in the second game of the season at Washington, the team he helped lead to a World Series title in 2019.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner developed a problem with his right hamstring late in spring training but declared himself “good to go” after coming through some fielding work just fine Thursday at Nationals Park.

“I knew it was a hiccup. I knew it wasn’t a major, like, injury. I’ve done this a couple times and had an idea what it was,” Scherzer said, speaking in the visiting team’s clubhouse at a stadium he called home for 6 1/2 seasons.

Asked what he expects his return to the mound in the nation’s capital to be like, he said: “It’s just going to be a crazy, wild atmosphere.”

“You get used to playing for another team. You go out there and just compete and have fun. A lot of good memories here. There always will be good memories here,” Scherzer said. “But nothing lasts forever."

Washington traded Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers last July and he finished a combined 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings. He became a free agent in the fall and signed a $130 million, three-year contract with the Mets.

NEW DIGS

Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Kris Bryant are some other stars ready to debut for their new teams.

Freeman plays his first game for the Dodgers in Colorado against the Rockies, who signed Bryant to a $182 million contract in the offseason. Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP, inked a $162 million deal with Los Angeles after leading the Atlanta Braves to a World Series championship last season.

After a rainout Thursday, Correa makes his Minnesota debut in a showdown with new Mariners lefty Robbie Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Both players changed teams via free agency, with Correa departing Houston and Ray leaving Toronto.

Story gets his first taste of baseball’s biggest rivalry as his Boston Red Sox face the Yankees in New York, another opener pushed back from Thursday because of bad weather.

GO DEEP

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s first completion in Denver will be to a catcher.

Wilson will toss out the first pitch when the Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the season opener. Wilson was once an infielder taken by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.

After batting .229 over two minor league seasons, Wilson did an end-around on baseball and chose the gridiron option.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in a deal with Seattle last month. He helped the Seahawks beat Peyton Manning and the Broncos in Super Bowl 48.

“I’m excited the Broncos got him,” Rockies opening day starter Kyle Freeland said. “Veteran quarterback who’s a proven winner.”

Freeland won’t be offering any first-pitch tips to Wilson.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Freeland said. “I’m sure he’s going to fire a strike.”

THAT HURTS

There were 127 players on Major League Baseball’s injured list on opening day following a shortened spring training, an increase of six from the start of last season.

Cincinnati led the major leagues with eight players on the IL, and the Chicago Cubs and White Sox had seven each.

Last year, San Diego began with 13 but reduced the total to six at the start of this year.

There were an additional two players on the COVID-19 IL, both on Colorado: pitchers Lucas Gilbreath and Robert Stephenson.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Panthers beat Sabres 5-3 to clinch playoff berth

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov's record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c