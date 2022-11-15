Leading Meditation Experts Say Reducing Stress Starts With the Mind

CEO and Founder of Yoga Can Heal Says 'Going Within' is the Key to Managing Anxiety, Stress, and Trauma

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / The stress levels of Americans are rising rapidly according to the American Psychological Association (APA). The results of the Stress in America Survey 2022 , reveal that the stress and decline of Americans' mental health is due to a variety of reasons such as rising food and gas prices, the economy, and even the possibility of World War III. Almost 90% of Americans are stressed due to the rising inflation in the country, up from 59% in August 2021. And 65% of Americans responded that they were stressed about money and the economy, the highest figure reported in more than six years.

What's equally concerning is that 25% of the American adults survey admitted to drinking more doses of alcohol as a way to cope. The physical consequences of rising stress levels were also reported, with almost 58% of respondents experiencing weight fluctuations due to stress.

Dimple Bindra, CEO and Founder of YogaCanHeal, says that women, in particular, are at incredible risk when experiencing high levels of stress. They will often consume more alcohol, prescription pills, and food, and even overspend to cover up insecurities. But Bindra says this isn't the way to deal with pain and trauma - it just makes the situation worse. Controlling and quieting the mind, Yoga Can Heal contends, is the first step to managing everything that is happening in the world.

"The first step to minimizing stress is to live in the present moment no matter what you're going through,"says Bindra, who works alongside multiple physicians in the Bay Area where she applies her training as a Yoga and Meditation Therapist. "This is how you connect to that inner voice that will guide you on what to do next so that you can live the life of your dreams and get unstuck. But you can't transform if you're stressed about external issues that you have control over. You take on energies that really don't belong to you, and this can sometimes show up as diseases in the body. The key is to be mindful as much as possible."

Bindra adds that she has seen many doctors prescribe the standard "pill for every ill," but what she has seen in the thousands of women she has worked with is years of untreated trauma. YogaCanHeal's goal is to help individuals rewrite their stories, heal their past, and provide them the tools to truly release thoughts and feelings that are no longer serving them. They state that yoga and meditation are key to the healing process and to the overall improvement of mental and physical health. Bindra has personally helped clients recover from migraines, vertigo, childhood trauma, and addiction.

Recent statistics reveal that 86% of regular yoga practitioners reported a reduction in stress , and 69% reported a positive increase in temperament and mood. Approximately 36 million Americans practice yoga regularly. In the past 5 years alone, yoga practitioners in the U.S have increased by over 50%.

The hope of YogaCanHeal is that even more people embrace meditation as a common practice and trust the power of intuition. "The overall goal is to help women to uncover the key to a lifetime of wellness that's already inside them," Bindra says. "This will help them to heal their past, conquer any adversity with grace, elevate their health and look and feel better than ever before."

YogaCanHeal was founded by Yoga and Meditation Coach Dimple Bindra, with an aim to help professional women release their past trauma and get unstuck. Voted Best Yoga Instructor For Five Years By Milpitas Post, Bindra has interviewed global celebrity Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the #METOO Movement. For the past eight years, YogaCanHeal has worked alongside physicians in the Bay Area to help patients heal. CEO Bindra has taught yoga and meditation to Fortune 100 and 500 companies such as Google, Linkedin, San Disk, Yahoo, Facebook, FireEye, Western Digital, Cisco, PayPal & Atlassian. For more information on YogaCanHeal, visit their website. For additional information, visit them on YouTube , Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , or TikTok .

