A leading manufacturing company has chosen Aino's SaaS solution. The agreement contains a total of 6,000 licenses. Implementation will occur in the first quarter of 2023.

"We are very happy and proud to work with yet another leading manufacturing company and look forward to creating added value and contributing to increased Employee Sustainability", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

Aino's SaaS solution supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytics tools to track key metrics related to enterprise health management. The goal of the solution is to digitize workforce processes and increase employee well-being.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions within Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health and wellness an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.



