Leading German Education Products Provider Gets Smarter with Bridgeline’s NLP Site Search

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that a top distributor of education supplies in Germany had selected Bridgeline's site search software to ease the customer journey through their extensive catalog.



The distributor signed a three-year agreement valued at approximately $100,000 to deploy Bridgeline NLP Site Search on its B2B eCommerce site that services Germany’s school systems. While selecting a new site search software for their eCommerce presence, their leadership extensively researched, tested, and compared half a dozen leading search technologies before recognizing Bridgeline as the stand-out. The advanced capabilities of Bridgeline's natural language processor (NLP) can quickly understand complicated queries within the massive catalog of German teaching supplies.

"We're pleased to help our new partner in Education grow revenue by boosting conversion with Bridgeline’s NLP Site Search," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline.

The company will leverage Bridgeline's Natural Language Processing technology and its instant search results to help customers find and purchase the best products available. The site search's Artificial Intelligence algorithm is ideal for high SKU-count catalogs in languages across the globe.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

