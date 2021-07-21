Leading Financial Services and Technology Insights Firms Merge to Form Aite-Novarica Group

Boston, MA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite Group LLC and Novarica Inc. have joined forces to create the leading advisory firm focused on helping executives from banks, payments providers, insurers, securities firms and their respective service providers respond to important technology, market, operations, and regulatory changes.



“We have a tremendous opportunity to leverage our subject-matter experts’ hundreds of years of collective industry experience to advise financial services executives on their most critical decisions,” said Kurt Reisenberg, a former Corporate Executive Board (CEB) executive who is the new CEO of the combined company.



“Our entire team is looking forward to bringing additional insights from adjacent financial services verticals and specialized areas such as fraud, anti-money laundering, and cybersecurity to our insurer CIO clients,” said Matthew Josefowicz, former CEO of Novarica and head of Research Councils for Aite-Novarica Group.



“We are excited about providing new depths of technology leadership experience and advisory capabilities to all of our clients, and about having more impact on decision-makers in the insurance industry,” said Sang Lee, former managing partner of Aite Group and head of Products and Strategy for Aite-Novarica Group.



The combined company offers:

More than 70 analysts and industry practitioners based in North America and Europe with extensive expertise across all subsectors of the financial services industry

A library of more than 3,000 reports covering the last 16 years of financial services technology innovations

​​​Insights drawn from deep relationships with hundreds of banks, payments providers, insurers, and securities firms

A rapidly growing portfolio of virtual and in-person conferences that provide insights and opportunities to network with peers

An executive advisory business based on deep relationships with hundreds of Chief Information and Technology Officers

Detailed analysis of leading vendors across nearly every financial services vertical



The respective firms will continue to maintain their own separate web presences and research libraries through the end of 2021 at https://aitegroup.com and https://novarica.com.



For more information about Aite-Novarica Group, please visit us at https://aite-novarica.com or send your inquiry into info@aite-novarica.com.



About Aite-Novarica Group:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts.

