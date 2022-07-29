'Leading figure' in IS recruitment videos sentenced to life in prison in US

·1 min read

A man who helped Islamic State by narrating recruitment videos has been sentenced to life in prison in the US.

Saudi-born Mohammed Khalifa was described by the US Department of Justice as a "leading figure" in the terrorist group's English language media unit.

Prosecutors said the unit produced videos such as the ones showing the beheadings of Western aid workers and journalists, including Britons Alan Henning and David Haines.

A statement from the US Department of Justice said Khalifa, a Canadian citizen, had provided the narration and translation for about 15 videos created and distributed by IS.

"The productions narrated by Khalifa include two of the most influential and exceptionally violent ISIS propaganda videos Flames of War: Fighting Has Just Begun and Flames of War II: Until the Final Hour.

"The videos depict glamorized portrayals of ISIS and its fighters as well as scenes of violence, including depictions of unarmed prisoners being executed, footage of ISIS attacks and fighting and depictions of ISIS attacks in the United States."

Khalifa, 38, was captured in January 2019 by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, following a firefight in Syria where he was throwing grenades.

