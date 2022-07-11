Leading female candidates for Prime Minister clash as they brandish their 'anti-woke' credentials

Camilla Turner
·4 min read
Penny Mordaunt is one of the leadership contenders - Simon Jacobs /Simon Jacobs
Penny Mordaunt is one of the leadership contenders - Simon Jacobs /Simon Jacobs

Suella Braverman has accused leadership rival Penny Mordaunt of making her pregnancy “needlessly” stressful by allowing pro-trans activists to hijack maternity legislation.

On Sunday night an extraordinary row broke out between the two leading female candidates for Prime Minister as they both attempted to brandish their “anti-woke” credentials.

The dispute between the Attorney General and the trade minister is the latest incidence of mud-slinging in a leadership race that is becoming dominated by negative briefings between rival campaigns.

Ms Braverman issued a detailed statement on Sunday night in which she described how an “indulgence of extremism” was responsible for a bill - which would have allowed her to go on maternity leave as a minister last year - being “needlessly delayed”.

She explained how last year she was pregnant with her second child and due to an anomaly in the law at the time, Cabinet members could not take maternity leave.

The Government wanted to change that and there was cross-party support to pass a new law to ensure that she did not have to either resign as a Cabinet minister or return to work straight after giving birth.

Suella Braverman is one of the Tory leadership candidates - John Sibley/Reuters
Suella Braverman is one of the Tory leadership candidates - John Sibley/Reuters

But the legislation was held up because it referred to a “pregnant person” rather than a “pregnant woman” and debate over this issue meant it “became a bitterly contested bill”, according to Ms Braverman.

A fierce debate over the language of the bill meant that it was not passed until the week of Ms Braverman’s due date, rather than being approved at a much earlier stage.

Ms Braverman’s statement was published in response to a series of tweets sent by Ms Mordaunt in the early hours of Sunday morning, in which the trade minister attempted to demonstrate her anti-woke credentials after it was claimed that her “pro-trans stance” would harm her leadership prospects.

Ms Mordaunt had come under fire for making the statement that “trans women are women and trans men are men” when she was equalities minister in 2018.

Hours before officially launching her leadership campaign, Ms Mordaunt accused her opponents of trying to “damage” her reputation by depicting her as “woke”. She went on to give a series of examples where she has challenged “trans orthodoxy” and advocated for a “science based approach”.

One of her claims was: “It was me that changed maternity legislation that was drafted in gender neutral language (by another) to use female terms”.

But a source with knowledge of the maternity bill disputed this version of events, saying this was a “bare faced lie” and was the “absolute opposite” of what Ms Mordaunt did. They claimed it was in fact Ms Mordaunt who was responsible for the inclusion of the term "pregnant person" in the bill.

“Penny was the one driving this - she was the cause upstream of it being a gender neutral thing. She was refusing to compromise on it,” the senior Government source said.

“Initially the civil service would have drafted it but she didn't change it - she championed it. Penny was the one who says trans men are men - she is trying to row back on it now because she realises how unpopular it is.”

The source added that the debate over the wording, which delayed the bill, was an additional cause of anxiety for Ms Bravermnan during the final stage of her pregnancy.

“By that point in your pregnancy it's hard to think about anything, everything is difficult, it was an added stress on a pregnant woman,” they said.

But Ms Mordaunt’s allies have hit back, arguing that she was Paymaster General at the time and had no authority or responsibility for the wording of the bill.

“Penny was handed the bill two days before it went through the House,” they said. “Civil servants in the Equalities Office wrote it. She was not involved in the drafting of the bill that contained the word ‘pregnant person’.

“It was the Prime Minister’s bill, he was the lead minister for it along with Liz Truss. Penny was not the minister responsible for it, she was just asked to put it through the House.

“It got flagged that it should be mother, not person and everyone was on the same page at the time. It was all very rushed because everyone wanted to make sure Suella could go on maternity leave.”

Ms Mordaunt’s rankings in recent leadership polls far outstrip her public profile, as she has consistently polled as one of the top choices among Tory Party members in recent weeks, despite her relative lack of top-level experience.

Currently in her eighth ministerial role, she was international development secretary for two years and was made the first female defence secretary by Mrs May before Mr Johnson replaced her in his first Cabinet 85 days later.

Meanwhile Ms Braverman, who became the first MP to formally declare a leadership run, has said she would run on an agenda of tax cutting and getting rid of "all this woke rubbish".

A Brexit "Spartan" who held out for a hard Brexit, Mrs Braverman, 42, was chairman of the Eurosceptic European Research Group before entering government as a Brexit minister under Theresa May.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • AP Top Stories July 10 P

    Here’s the latest for Sunday, July 10: 15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped; Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access; Portugal battles wildfires amid drought; Life's a beach on the banks of the Paris Seine river.

  • Japan ruling party heads to victory in wake of Abe's death

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan's governing party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in a parliamentary election Sunday, possibly propelled by sympathy votes in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Early results in the race for the parliament's upper house showed Abe's governing party and its junior coalition partner Komeito securing a majority in the chamber and adding more. The last day of campaigning on Saturday, a day after Abe was gunned down while delivering

  • Two men dead after Friday morning shooting in Langham, Sask.

    LANGHAM — A Saskatchewan community northwest of Saskatoon is in mourning after one man was fatally shot and the suspect was likely found dead hours later. "You never want something like this to happen in your community," Langham mayor Gary Epp said. "It's not a dangerous community by any means. It's a terrible thing." The chaos began early Friday morning. Overnight, some residents living near Park Avenue thought they heard gunshots. Then, in the morning, police sirens were wailing down the stree

  • Japan's right-wing Liberal Democratic Party dominates parliamentary election following the assassination of Shinzo Abe, who led the party for 8 consecutive years

    The Liberal Democratic Party came out victorious in Sunday's House of Councillors election, days after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed.

  • Langham, Sask. shooting suspect's family offers condolences to victim's loved ones

    The family of the suspect in a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in central Saskatchewan and left two dead, likely including the suspect, says they are in "shock and disbelief" about that day. An emergency alert was issued at about 7:40 a.m. via Sask Alert to the areas surrounding Langham, Sask., about a dangerous, potentially armed person in the area, and urged residents to lock their doors and windows and shelter in place. The armed person was later identified by police as Justin Heimb

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are 16-3 for their best 19-game stretch since 2003. Blue Jays starter Max Castillo was pulled in the fifth

  • San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

    TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc