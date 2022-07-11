Leading female candidates for Prime Minister clash as they brandish their 'anti-woke' credentials

Penny Mordaunt is one of the leadership contenders - Simon Jacobs /Simon Jacobs

Suella Braverman has accused leadership rival Penny Mordaunt of making her pregnancy “needlessly” stressful by allowing pro-trans activists to hijack maternity legislation.

On Sunday night an extraordinary row broke out between the two leading female candidates for Prime Minister as they both attempted to brandish their “anti-woke” credentials.

The dispute between the Attorney General and the trade minister is the latest incidence of mud-slinging in a leadership race that is becoming dominated by negative briefings between rival campaigns.

Ms Braverman issued a detailed statement on Sunday night in which she described how an “indulgence of extremism” was responsible for a bill - which would have allowed her to go on maternity leave as a minister last year - being “needlessly delayed”.

She explained how last year she was pregnant with her second child and due to an anomaly in the law at the time, Cabinet members could not take maternity leave.

The Government wanted to change that and there was cross-party support to pass a new law to ensure that she did not have to either resign as a Cabinet minister or return to work straight after giving birth.

Suella Braverman is one of the Tory leadership candidates - John Sibley/Reuters

But the legislation was held up because it referred to a “pregnant person” rather than a “pregnant woman” and debate over this issue meant it “became a bitterly contested bill”, according to Ms Braverman.

A fierce debate over the language of the bill meant that it was not passed until the week of Ms Braverman’s due date, rather than being approved at a much earlier stage.

Ms Braverman’s statement was published in response to a series of tweets sent by Ms Mordaunt in the early hours of Sunday morning, in which the trade minister attempted to demonstrate her anti-woke credentials after it was claimed that her “pro-trans stance” would harm her leadership prospects.

Ms Mordaunt had come under fire for making the statement that “trans women are women and trans men are men” when she was equalities minister in 2018.

Story continues

Hours before officially launching her leadership campaign, Ms Mordaunt accused her opponents of trying to “damage” her reputation by depicting her as “woke”. She went on to give a series of examples where she has challenged “trans orthodoxy” and advocated for a “science based approach”.

One of her claims was: “It was me that changed maternity legislation that was drafted in gender neutral language (by another) to use female terms”.

But a source with knowledge of the maternity bill disputed this version of events, saying this was a “bare faced lie” and was the “absolute opposite” of what Ms Mordaunt did. They claimed it was in fact Ms Mordaunt who was responsible for the inclusion of the term "pregnant person" in the bill.

“Penny was the one driving this - she was the cause upstream of it being a gender neutral thing. She was refusing to compromise on it,” the senior Government source said.

“Initially the civil service would have drafted it but she didn't change it - she championed it. Penny was the one who says trans men are men - she is trying to row back on it now because she realises how unpopular it is.”

The source added that the debate over the wording, which delayed the bill, was an additional cause of anxiety for Ms Bravermnan during the final stage of her pregnancy.

“By that point in your pregnancy it's hard to think about anything, everything is difficult, it was an added stress on a pregnant woman,” they said.

But Ms Mordaunt’s allies have hit back, arguing that she was Paymaster General at the time and had no authority or responsibility for the wording of the bill.

“Penny was handed the bill two days before it went through the House,” they said. “Civil servants in the Equalities Office wrote it. She was not involved in the drafting of the bill that contained the word ‘pregnant person’.

“It was the Prime Minister’s bill, he was the lead minister for it along with Liz Truss. Penny was not the minister responsible for it, she was just asked to put it through the House.

“It got flagged that it should be mother, not person and everyone was on the same page at the time. It was all very rushed because everyone wanted to make sure Suella could go on maternity leave.”

Ms Mordaunt’s rankings in recent leadership polls far outstrip her public profile, as she has consistently polled as one of the top choices among Tory Party members in recent weeks, despite her relative lack of top-level experience.

Currently in her eighth ministerial role, she was international development secretary for two years and was made the first female defence secretary by Mrs May before Mr Johnson replaced her in his first Cabinet 85 days later.

Meanwhile Ms Braverman, who became the first MP to formally declare a leadership run, has said she would run on an agenda of tax cutting and getting rid of "all this woke rubbish".

A Brexit "Spartan" who held out for a hard Brexit, Mrs Braverman, 42, was chairman of the Eurosceptic European Research Group before entering government as a Brexit minister under Theresa May.