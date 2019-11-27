Leading factory squad MTEK splits with BMW, targets WEC comeback

Leading factory squad splits with BMW

The MTEK team is aiming to return to the World Endurance Championship in 2020/21 after confirmation of its split with BMW.

MTEK team boss Ernest Knoors and BMW have revealed that they are no longer working on continuing a relationship that spanned three seasons in the DTM in 2013-15, pictured below, and then the M8 GTE project that culminated in a WEC superseason campaign in '18/19.

"We have completed out contract with BMW and are now looking for other opportunities," Knoors told Autosport.

"Our preferred option is to stay in the WEC, and there are several opportunities across all the classes, but it is a bit too early to comment.

"We may know a bit more at the end of the year."

Knoors explained that the team has shut its former base close to BMW Motorsport headquarters in Munich and is unlikely to race under the MTEK name in the future.

It now working out of premises close to Amsterdam in his homeland in the Netherlands.

Knoors stressed that "all the key people" in the team remain.

MTEK had looked likely to continue with BMW in some capacity in the wake of the announcement in May that the German manufacturer was pulling out of the WEC after a single season.

It had been linked to a customer DTM programme in 2019 after the end of its WEC commitments, but no deal was reached.

BMW Motorsport boss Jens Marquardt said: "We had some discussions about what we could do, we couldn't agree, and the relationship ended."

