Leading England cricketers ready to boycott next year’s Hundred

A group of around 50 leading English cricketers are considering boycotting next year’s Hundred in protest against the crackdown on playing in overseas franchise tournaments.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced an overhaul of its policy regarding “no-objection certificates” (NoC) – the documentation a player needs from their home board to play in a tournament overseas.

The headline changes were that the ECB would not issue NoCs for tournaments that overlap with the English summer, unless the player is on a white-ball only deal with their county. This includes the Pakistan Super League, which moves to a slot concurrent to the Indian Premier League (which is controversially exempt from the policy) in April and May next year.

In addition, English players will not be issued NoCs at all for tournaments that clash with the Vitality Blast (which has its group stage in two blocks between May and July, before knockouts in September) or the Hundred (in August). Next year, that includes Major League Cricket, Canada’s Global T20 league and the Lanka Premier League, as well as the Caribbean Premier League. The list of leagues clashing with the domestic summer is only likely to grow.

This has elicited dismay among players and their agents, who have held a series of meetings with the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) this week. There were two meetings with players on Monday (around 50 players attended), before the agents met the PCA on Wednesday. The PCA, on the back of these meetings, is taking independent legal advice from a KC over whether this is a restraint of trade before issuing a formal response.

It is understood, however, that the players have held early discussions about the possibility of taking a collective stance around next year’s Hundred. The nascent plan involves refusing to enter negotiations around being retained by their teams, and then refusing to enter the draft unless the NoC situation is resolved more to their liking. It is thought that between 40 and 50 players have been involved in discussions around this already, with more hoped to follow. This group includes a significant number of players who have represented England.

The belief is this that could create significant headaches for the ECB at a time when they are selling stakes in the eight Hundred teams to investors, and need their best English players to keep the standard high.

It is a risk, though. The ECB is set to announce a rise in the top bracket of pay for the men’s Hundred next year – it is expected to be around £175,000 for the month-long tournament – which could see players’ heads turned. As one source said: “in principle, this is a really strong stance that shows the strength of feeling. The question is if some break ranks, because money talks and there could be a domino effect”. The possibility of proper industrial action through the PCA is effectively a non-starter, given the need for a majority vote among their membership.

In addition, it is understood that a handful of big-name county players are considering retiring from red-ball action and renegotiating their county contracts if their lucrative contracts in Pakistan are confirmed.

Analysis: Why ECB made decision and the possible benefits

The rise of franchise cricket means the exclusivity of English cricket’s window (the northern hemisphere summer) has been lost for the first time. So the ECB are trying to protect their own competitions – the County Championship in early summer and the short-form tournaments in June, July and August – by keeping their most valuable players in England. By strengthening their own tournament, they also weaken rivals, who can no longer call on the vast reserves of English talent as overseas players. Better players means better competition and therefore better commercial prospects.

On a micro level, the ECB may well be firing a bullet for the counties, who are the ones losing the players. A couple of influential counties have expressed frustration over the issue. In October, Surrey’s outgoing director of cricket Alec Stewart told Telegraph Sport that the ECB had to step in on the PSL, because control was “drifting rapidly” away from the counties. Lancashire’s CEO Daniel Gidney accused agents of being the main threat to the future of the Championship. Counties come in all shapes and sizes and have differing levels of control on their players, so were happy that the ECB stepped in with a one-size-fits-all approach.

Still, many in the game feel franchise availability is an issue that should be handled by the International Cricket Council, the global governing body, whose outgoing chairman Greg Barclay told Telegraph Sport this week that the schedule is a “mess”. With ICC intervention clearly not forthcoming, the ECB have chosen to take matters into their own hands. So the ECB are flexing their muscles in their own window, while attempting to protect red-ball cricket.

The ECB have also said they will not issue NoCs for tournaments suspected of corruption or allow players to pop from one league to another after elimination – called “double dipping” – which occurs most in the early weeks of the year when the ILT20 in the UAE and South Africa’s SA20 run concurrently. These seem sensible steps that make the ECB appear good global citizens.

The catch is that the ECB is allowing its players to play in the IPL, but not the PSL, an inconsistency that is in keeping with the mood of the cricketing times. The IPL has proved too established for the ECB – who are in negotiations with many of the franchises over the Hundred sale – to deny. In an era of player power, that many of England’s biggest-name players play in the IPL is another factor.

Why are the players angry?

Players – and their agents – have enjoyed a fruitful few years as new competitions have popped up the world over, and they have largely been allowed to play in them while enjoying the security offered by a county contract (year-round medical care, a base, and so on). England contributed 75 players – many of them playing multiple times – to overseas franchise competitions in the winter of 2023/24, easily the most by any nation. Now, that tap is being partially turned off.

Their frustrations are manifold. There is a frustration over the communication and consultation on the issue, with players feeling blindsided. “They have gone about it horribly,” says one player. “The strength of feeling is far worse than it could have been because of that”. Some agreements are already in place for tournaments next year, which could cost players – whose careers are short and volatile – plenty. It is also felt the policy, which has been approved by the ECB board, lacks detail.

Sources are citing all sorts of different examples that are causing players – not just those directly affected – to grumble. Jonny Bairstow would have been allowed to go to the IPL, but is not allowed to go to the PSL (where he is thought to have a big offer), because he is technically still a red-ball player on his ECB contract, despite seemingly not being in England’s plans. Jason Roy earns his living as a roving freelancer and last year was not picked up in the Hundred draft (he was later called up as a replacement, before getting injured); if that happened again, he would not be involved in the Hundred, but would not be allowed to seek work elsewhere, either. The likes of Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood have white-ball deals with Lancashire, with pay-as-you-play provision to play in the Championship; by ECB decree, they are banned from the PSL.

Players and agents argue that this represents a restraint of trade. They will know in the coming days how strong their case is. Others privately believe cricket could be approaching such a big change to player contracting that it is comparable to football’s Bosman Ruling. Some ask why the ECB has the right of veto over players it does not employ.

Others bemoan the lack of joined-up thinking in the English game. For instance, why should they be made to play the Championship not the PSL when domestic form is perceived to matter little to international selection? Others feel that this is a policy that would be easier to implement if the Blast did not cover such a large portion of the year (its quarter-finals are six weeks after the group stages to help sell tickets).

There is also grumbling about the finer details of contracting, such as the money (12.5% of their salary) they have to pay back to their counties to appear in the Hundred. Some moan that the ECB will look after the biggest names at the expense of others.