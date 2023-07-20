Leading British scientists call for worldwide closure of mink farms over pandemic concerns

Fur farming takes place in a high-density animal environment that allows for rapid spread of viruses with pandemic potential - Ole Jensen/Getty Images

Mink farms are a pandemic “time-bomb” and should be closed worldwide, leading British virologists have warned, amid mounting concerns that the sites are breeding grounds for dangerous viruses to mutate.

In an article published in the journal on Thursday, scientists from Imperial College London said intensive mink farming for fur was not only unethical, but a major danger for human health.

“As with any intensive farming, fur farming takes place in a high-density animal environment that allows for rapid spread of viruses with pandemic potential – and for virus adaptation to animals that would be unlikely to occur in nature,” wrote Dr Thomas Peacock, a virologist, and Prof Wendy Barclay, chair of influenza virology at Imperial.

“This is particularly true for normally solitary, undomesticated carnivores, such as mink,” they said. “More so than any other farmed species, [mink] pose a risk for the emergence of future disease outbreaks and the evolution of future pandemics.”

The scientists added that, because mink are susceptible to many of the same viruses as humans, they pose a particular risk. This is because pathogens such as Sars-Cov-2 or avian influenza can jump into mink, rapidly evolve, and re-spillover to humans, potentially with new mutations which make them more deadly or transmissible.

Millions of mink were culled at farms when Covid started to spread - MORTEN STRICKER/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

During the Covid pandemic, millions of mink were culled at farms when the virus started to spread. Although new “mink variants” did evolve, these did not have any advantages over the strains already spreading in people, so their reach was limited.

But the virus is still silently spreading in mink, the Imperial virologists warned – including variants no longer present in humans.

“The establishment of animal reservoirs for viruses that evolve on a separate trajectory from variants in humans sets a potential time bomb for re-emergence of the virus in humans – especially as immunity wanes in the older population and unexposed younger people make up a larger proportion of the population,” the article said.

Avian influenza also poses an increasing threat. Recently, H5N1 has been detected in 10 fur farms in Finland, while an outbreak in late 2022 in Spain triggered major alarm bells as concerns about mutations were spotted.

Narrow escape

“Influenza viruses circulating in mink have frequently gained typical mammalian adaptations similar to those seen during human infections,” Prof Barclay and Dr Peacock said. They added that this could allow for changes in the makeup of bird flu that is needed to turn the pathogen into a major human threat.

Referring to the Spanish outbreak in October 2022, they added: “At least one mammalian adaptation … emerged in the mink during this outbreak; in all likelihood, we narrowly escaped a larger disaster, as the incident appears to have been contained.”

The scientists warned the only way to avoid a worse scenario in future is to close mink farms. Although many sites in Europe were shut during the pandemic, some – such as in Denmark – have since reopened.

European farmers produce around 40 million mink skins per year, with the industry worth more than 1.2 billion Euros.

Commenting on the paper Dr Stuart Neil, a professor of virology at King’s College London, said on Twitter: “Farming mink, raccoon dogs, foxes etc for fur is barbaric and unnecessary in the 21st century. It also poses an unacceptable risk in the adaptation and emergence of respiratory viruses in humans.”

