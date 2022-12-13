Leadership has changed Ben Stokes from 'alpha male' to master psychologist

England's captain Ben Stokes (C) walks back to the pavilion after their victory at the end of second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12, 2022 - AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

Whether tactically or through his force of personality Ben Stokes has transformed England in a few short months.

But the one skill that is unseen and only experienced by those in the dressing room is how he handles individuals.

Stokes’s man-management skills have galvanised England and made players with a lot less skill than their captain believe they are kings. They will follow him anywhere and that loyalty has been handy in Pakistan where sickness and a security enforced bubble could have caused cracks to appear.



Instead it has brought them closer together. Just look at Mark Wood. Out on his feet playing his first Test match for nine months, he summoned the will for one more burst before lunch on day four and won the second Test and series for England.

Leach, Anderson, Pope and Robinson reap the rewards

Ask Jack Leach about Stokes. Leach struggled in Multan but with one wicket needed Stokes threw him the ball. Why? Because he wanted Leach to take the winning wicket to give him a lift after a tough day. It did not happen, but it did in Rawalpindi a week before where he knocked over the last man and Leach was very grateful for that chance. When he tossed the ball to Leach to open the bowling in Multan he leant his elbow on his spinner’s shoulder as he set the fields, a public assurance of faith and friendship.

Ollie Pope cannot believe the faith invested in him by Stokes who promoted him to No 3 in the summer and asked him to keep the gloves when Ben Foakes was fit this week.



James Anderson has been reborn in 2022. He feared for his career when Joe Root dropped him for the West Indies tour in March. Stokes made his return a condition for taking the job. He then demanded Anderson bowled a more attacking length and gave him less protection in the field. Anderson, ever the old pro, worried about his numbers at first but has revelled in the challenge. His bowling average under Stokes is 19.18 after nine Tests – better than any captain he has played under previously – and his economy rate (2.49) will make him smile.



Ollie Robinson was told in no uncertain terms by Stokes to improve his fitness. “I was very honest and truthful with Robbo. I feel that’s something people deserve. Rather than just have a conversation and getting through it easy, I’d rather let him know exactly where I stand,” he said. Robinson looked at the example Stokes sets with his own fitness and is now a self-confessed “gym freak”. England are reaping the rewards.

England's Ollie Robinson celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (not pictured) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11, 2022 - Aamir QURESHI / AFP

Because Stokes commands instant respect for his cricket achievements, he had a head start when he became captain but he has surprised many, even team-mates who have known him for years, with his intelligence and empathy.

Wood: 'I didn't think he had some of the words in his locker'

“It's weird, the lad I grew up with,” said Wood. “Stokesy now is much more mature, he speaks so well. He's always had a fantastic cricket brain. But the way he comes across, the way he conducts himself and the messages that he gives, he's just so much more rounded than when we were growing up. He was this alpha guy who would whack it, never back down. He's still got all that, but he's got other sides to him now. He'll put an arm round people, express what he means really articulately – I didn't think he had some of the words in his locker. But he's been world class to be fair.”

Clarity of message and courage of his convictions. Two simple traits but integral to leadership and Stokes applies both. It helps that Stokes, and Brendon McCullum, have assured their cricketing legacies before taking on their current jobs. They are wealthy men who do not need to be England captain or head coach to set them up for life which brings a certain freedom.



They have nothing to lose which helps them see a clear path forward. Chris Silverwood became England coach with a lot to prove. Root was never strong enough to stay true to his beliefs. England won a series playing attacking cricket in Sri Lanka in 2018, when they lost adopting the same mindset in the Caribbean a few months later they performed a U-turn. Popular and well-liked, Root also struggled with Leach (and all spinners) and Jofra Archer.



When Archer returns, probably in New Zealand, it will be fascinating to see how he performs under Stokes. Stokes captained England once in place of Root when he was on paternity leave. It was a Covid-affected Test at the Rose Bowl. He picked both Archer and Wood. At tea on the final day when England had a chance of winning, Stokes made a point of puffing up Archer’s confidence, putting his arm around him and making it clear he trusted him. England lost but Archer bowled his quickest spell since the battering of Steve Smith the previous summer.

Wood revealed a similar approach in Multan when he needed a wicket. “He asked me to change the game and he was very pleased I did that. He said you can have a big bear hug for that.”