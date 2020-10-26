New Leadership at Brands Within Reach

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaf Zachert, Managing Director of Zachert Private Equity, has been named as the new CEO to Brands Within Reach (BWR) replacing Olivier Sonnois.



Hermann Gottwald, with a long history in the industry (including stints as CEO of Nestlé Germany and GM of PepsiCo Germany/Austria), is in charge of Brands Within Reach global licensors relations, effective immediately.

Marcum LLP will also join the team, effective immediately, to drive forward a combined plan for growing the profitability of the company. One of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation, Marcum was chosen because of the excellence of its Food & Beverage Services group.

All three BWR appointments are part of a restructuring process that will allow greater focus on our brands. “BWR is positioned for dynamic growth,“ explained Zachert. ”It possesses both iconic trusted brands as well as exciting, innovative young brands, with a clear concentration on better-for-you beverages. We’ve a strong distribution network as well as an understanding of what today’s consumer is looking for. It’s a fortunate combination.”

BWR owns key licensing and distribution rights in the US for healthy fast-growing beverages brands including Nestea Ready-to-Drink Teas, Volvic Natural Spring Water, Illy Ready to Drink Coffee, in retail channels, Evian Natural Spring Water, in the natural channel and found sparkling beverages, Kusmi Tea, Saint-Géron Sparkling Water, and select natural and organic snacks such as Nature Addicts, Grand-Mere, Lucien Georgelin and La Mere Poulard.

Zachert Private Equity acquired BWR from New Age in September 2020. Olaf Zachert, who will continue his role as Managing Director of Zachert Private Equity, added, “We are ready to invest tens of millions of dollars in BWR in the coming years in order to promote what we are sure is the significant potential of BWR, their brands and this category, and the employees. We foresee strong growth in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, especially in healthy products. We are looking for additional strategic acquisitions in the United States and Europe for BWR. Further, we want to enable BWR's own brands to enter the European market through new strategic acquisitions and partnerships. We are assuming that after the realignment has taken place, by the beginning of 2021 at the latest, the position of CEO will be filled with an industry expert for the long term. As a specialized investment company, we can implement the restructuring processes quickly and efficiently. This is the cornerstone for a successful and trusting remodeling, and keeping the process constructive and positive for all involved.”

PRESS INQUIRIES CONTACT:

JONATHAN MARDER + COMPANY

Jonathan Marder jon.marder@gsmltd.net +917.685.8596

Ron Boling ron.boling@gsmltd.net +347.984.9698



