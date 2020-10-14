Leaders Release Unprecedented Map of Blockchain Standards

GENEVA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / ​​​Industry leaders today released the Global Standards Mapping Initiative (GSMI), the first and most comprehensive effort to assess the current state of blockchain. Based on input from over 30 technical standard-setting entities, 185 jurisdictions, and nearly 400 industry groups, the reports are accessible to the public and intended to serve as a resource for the blockchain community to develop thoughtful frameworks and standards to propel the industry forward. The reports, released by the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) and the World Economic Forum, map and assess the current blockchain and digital asset landscape across three distinct areas: technical standards; legislation and guidance by sovereign and international bodies; and industry best practices and standards.

Key insights highlighted in the reports include: the technology's fragmentation both worldwide and within jurisdictions, overlaps, gaps, and conflicts in standard-setting - and where these activities may be premature - a lack of dynamic guidance for new uses of the technology, the need for proactive strategies from organizations, and the important role regulators will play in shaping the future of the technology. The reports also provide action-oriented guidance for public and private sector stakeholders and include an interactive world map of blockchain legislation and guidance.

The initiative is led by the Global Blockchain Business Council and the World Economic Forum, with core collaborators: Accenture; Digital Currency Initiative, MIT Media Lab; ESG Intelligence; Global Digital Finance (GDF); Hyperledger, The Linux Foundation; ING; the Milken Institute; SIX Digital Exchange (SDX); and other global entities. For a full list of partners and collaborators, please see here.

Sandra Ro, CEO of the Global Blockchain Business Council, said: "GSMI partners and collaborators are a diverse group of stakeholders across industries, governments, and academia who represent a range of perspectives and ideologies. Their coming together to lay the foundation towards greater harmonization and clarity surrounding standard-setting exemplifies the unique ethos of the blockchain community rooted in collective progress and collaboration. The GBBC is proud to have incubated this initiative alongside the World Economic Forum and looks forward to continued collaboration as the GSMI evolves and develops beyond this initial release. We invite new partners to join us as we build upon this initial body of work, GSMI version 1.0."

Sheila Warren, Head of Blockchain, Digital Assets, and Data Policy at the World Economic Forum, said: "There has been a strong demand signal for a catalogue of standards-related activity that could serve as a cornerstone for facilitating responsible deployment and interoperability. We were excited to collaborate with the Global Blockchain Business Council and members of our Blockchain Council to create this open resource that can be used by the ecosystem, policymakers, and beyond to inform their approaches to the technology and standards moving forward."

David Treat, GBBC Board Chair and Senior Managing Director and Head of Accenture's Blockchain Business, said: "The next wave of innovation will be driven by collaborative ecosystems, underpinned by blockchain and multiparty systems. The technology is advancing quickly, but the complexities of the standards, frameworks, and policies necessary to align to best practices have risked slowing progress to broad-based adoption. At Accenture, we believe this important initiative offers a significant leap forward as we help our clients to drive business transformation and shape the future with more resilient, transparent, and secure infrastructures."

Benjamin Nadareski, Global Corporate and Business Development at SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), said: "The digital asset industry has seen exceptional growth in 2020, yet has continued to lack the global standards required to unlock the true value behind this emerging asset class. We are excited to be involved with an effort that unifies academia, industry, and regulatory efforts to provide a non-biased foundation for the required standards that companies around the world need for their digital asset businesses. With the first launch of phase 1 for the GSMI initiative, we are excited to open up the effort to additional global leaders and experts in the digital asset industry."

