New leaders named at Saint Stephen’s and Manatee Community Foundation. Who are they?

New leaders are taking the helms at Manatee Community Foundation and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School.

Peter Kraft has been named head of school at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School, and Veronica Thames has been named executive director of Manatee Community Foundation.

Both are following in the steps of highly respected, veteran leaders.

Susie Bowie, former executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation, announced her resignation in November to become CEO of the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation’s Board of Directors, starting March 1.

Dr. Jan Pullen, former head of school at St. Stephens, announced her retirement in 2021, giving the school plenty of time to conduct a national search for a replacement. Pullen served 20 years as head of school.

About the new head of school

Peter Kraft officially began his role as head of school at Saint Stephen’s July 1, after a one-year leadership transition period common at independent schools.

With more than 25 years of experience as a teacher and administrator, Kraft comes to Saint Stephen’s from Oregon Episcopal School in Portland, where he served as associate head of school since 2017.

Peter Kraft officially began his role of head of school at St. Stephens July 1, 2023, ​after a one-year leadership transition period common at independent schools. St. Stephens photo

Kraft began his career in New England and moved to Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J., in 1995 as a history teacher and coach. He left Peddie as academic dean in 2011 to become associate head of academic affairs at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. He also served as interim head of school at Park Tudor in 2016-17.

“As I told the community during my visit, Saint Stephen’s values are my own. I believe in scholarship, leadership, service, and integrity,” Kraft said in an announcement posted on the Saint Stephens website.

“To be able to lead a school with which I am so aligned — one that cherishes traditions but also embraces innovation — is truly a blessing,” he said.

Kraft is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from The College of William and Mary, a master’s in U.S. history from the University of Virginia, and a master’s in private school leadership from Columbia University Teachers College.

He becomes the sixth head of school at Saint Stephen.

“Peter Kraft is someone who is well-educated, has extensive leadership experience, understands the importance of Episcopal schools, and is an extremely personable man who wants the best for children,” Pullen said of the selection.

Kraft called it a blessing to be in the Bradenton community.

He said that this will be a year for him to explore and learn. His goal is to make Saint Stephens a regional leader and to make good on the promise that every student will be known and valued.

New Community Foundation exec

Veronica Thames comes to Manatee Community Foundation after serving as the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

Since 2018, Thames played a key role in the expansion of operations, including the opening of the Sarasota Philanthropy Center.

Veronica Thames. is the new executive director of Manatee Community Foundation. Manatee Community Foundation photo

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a driver of positive impact in my own backyard and around so many of my community friends,” Thames said in a press release.

“Manatee is experiencing unprecedented growth, which exacerbates its needs. I hope to open doors to collaboration that must exist between philanthropists, government officials, community and nonprofit partners, and county residents, so we can create a better tomorrow, today,” Thames said.

Thames emigrated from Argentina in her college years and saw her share of suffering and unaddressed human needs.

It was then that she decided her professional life’s mission would be to help heal and create opportunities for all, as a way to return the favor for the blessings she was afforded in pursuit of the American dream, the press release said.

A ribbon cutting was held for Manatee Community Foundation, 2820 Manatee Ave. W, Bradenton, in 2016. The organization’s mission is to connect charitable interests of donors with the needs in the community and facilitates greater education, collaboration and philanthropy in Manatee County. Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce

“Veronica’s entrepreneurial, fresh and strategic perspective will propel our organization forward,” board chair Robert “Buzz” Turner said in the press release.

“Her commitment and passion have been influenced by her experience and we look forward to her contributions as a trusted ambassador, all for the benefit of the community we are proud to serve,” Turner said.

Prior to Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Thames served as vice president of human resources at Blake Medical Center Healthcare Corporation of America.

Thames serves on the board of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School Parents Association.

She is also the chair of the board at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and was a longtime member and former chair of the Sarasota Manatee Healthcare Collaborative.

Thames is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Manatee and was instrumental in securing the coveted Best Nonprofit to Work For nationwide award for her organization several times.

Thames has lived and worked in the United States from Boca Raton to Los Angeles before planting her roots in Manatee County.