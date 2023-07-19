Leaders at European-Latin American summit let dictators score a shameless propaganda victory | Opinion

This was a sad week for European diplomacy. The July 18 summit of nearly 60 leaders from European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean (CELAC) in Belgium ended with a ridiculous declaration that failed to demand fundamental freedoms in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua; nor did it produce a strong condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It would have been more dignified for the 27-country EU, which convened the summit in an effort to increase its influence in Latin America, to sign economic agreements without a final declaration on political issues. What they signed makes a mockery of Europe’s commitments to democracy and human rights.

First, EU leaders helped legitimize Latin America’s dictatorships by giving a red-carpet welcome to Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada. The three regimes had been previously ostracized by the world’s major democracies because of their political repression and massive human-rights violations.

Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez gave an affectionate welcome to Venezuela’s vice president, smiling and kissing her on both cheeks, as if she were a visiting Girl Scout leader. She was given a special permit to visit Europe after being prohibited to enter the EU for her country’s human-rights violations a few years ago.

Ironically, only a few days earlier, on July 12, the European Parliament approved a resolution about the summit stating that, “Autocratic regimes should not participate in summits of countries that share democratic values and respect human rights.”

The 41-paragraph final declaration that emerged from the summit contains a long list of amazing European concessions on democracy and fundamental freedoms.

It explicitly demands the end of the U.S. trade embargo on Cuba, but doesn’t demand fundamental freedoms on the island, which hasn’t allowed a free election in 64 years.

It doesn’t say a word about the more than 1,000 political prisoners held in Cuba, including about 700 jailed since the 2021 street protests against the regime. Cuba has the largest number of political prisoners in the Americas, according to the Human Rights Watch advocacy group.

Neither does the summit’s final declaration demand democracy and an end to human-rights abuses in Venezuela and Nicaragua. There is only a vague commitment to “reaffirm the shared values” of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms, with no specific reference to any country. In other words, it allows Venezuela and Nicaragua to claim that those words refer to Switzerland.

The only concrete reference to Venezuela’s political crisis, which, according to the United Nations, has resulted in more than 7,000 political killings, and more than 7 million refugees, is a line stating that, “We encourage a constructive dialogue between the parties to the Venezuelan-led negotiations in Mexico City.” Not a word about government repression there.

And what did the European Union get in exchange for this political genuflection? Almost nothing.

Rather than Latin American countries’ commitment to join Europe, the United States and Japan in helping Ukraine defend itself or to join international sanctions against Russia, the final declaration states that, “We express deep concern on the ongoing war against Ukraine,” and that, “We support the need for a just and sustainable peace.”

The text doesn’t even mention the world “Russia.” Until the very end of the summit, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela had demanded that the text refer to the war “in” rather than “against” Ukraine. In the end, Cuba and Venezuela agreed to that language in exchange for other clauses they favored, while Nicaragua refused to sign the final declaration.

The EU convened the summit because it thought that Europe was losing ground in what it calls the “global south.” There hadn’t been a UE-CELAC summit in eight years.

The EU announced a “new start” in European-Latin American ties at the summit and vowed to invest $45 billion in a European “Global Gateway” plan that hopes to spend much of that money on clean-energy projects in Latin America. The EU and CELAC also agreed to hold summits every two years to advance on their shared goals.

There’s nothing wrong with Europe seeking to revamp its ties with Latin America. But it should have done so without producing a declaration that betrays its own commitments to democracy and basic human rights around the world.

