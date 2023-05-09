Follow the leaders on the Alberta election campaign trail

Where the leaders are today on the Alberta election campaign trail:

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith:

EDMONTON — Makes an announcement and holds a media availability. (11 a.m. Delta Edmonton Centre Suites, Mackenzie Room, 10222 102 Street NW).

NDP Leader Rachel Notley:

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Joins Lethbridge NDP candidates and Toby Boulet, whose son Logan died following the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, to announce a new program called Hometown Alberta to help fund community infrastructure projects like hockey rinks and baseball diamonds. (10:45 a.m. Logan Boulet Arena, 1302 8 Ave N)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press