Leaderless and under pressure but Wagner will persist – one way or another

For nearly a decade, it was a piratical lynch pin of Russian foreign policy: fronting deniable wars in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa, and growing rich in the process.

But with the death of its chief and his closest deputies, the Wagner private military company may have come to the end of the road.

But the Kremlin may also find the Wagner brand – with its unique mix of hard power and its influence in the Middle East and Africa – hard to replace.

Although Yevgeny Prigozhin did not found the Wagner group (he came on board later), he was – as financier and manager – its corporate mastermind and largely responsible for its commercial success.

It was his connections to the Kremlin and gift for building personal connections and corrupt “understandings” that transformed it from one of many rag-tag gangs fighting Russia’s 2014 invasion of Donbas into a globe-trotting mercenary empire.

“Prigozhin had the rare ability to command the loyalty of fighting men and also run deals with local elites,” said Mark Galeotti, an expert on the Russian security services who is currently writing a book about Prigozhin.

“He would not have risen as far and as fast without Putin’s patronage. But he was already doing relatively well. In his own way, he was effective as an entrepreneur especially in the environments where Wagner operates,” he added.

Wagner’s global footprint is as broad as it is violent.

In Libya, it works with Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, and played a major role in his failed assault on Tripoli in 2019. Wagner mercenaries were, at one point, spotted at the Sharara oil field, the country’s largest.

Wagner mercenaries have been present in Sudan since 2017, where they control a gold processing plant and are reported to have backed the Rapid Support Forces in the civil war that broke out there in April.

In West Africa, Wagner has a contract with the governments of the Central African Republic and Mali, and has obtained gold and other mineral exploitation rights in both.

Burkina Faso has been forced to deny hiring Wagner, but has hailed Russia as a strategic ally, and the group’s “consultants” were rumoured to be in touch with the military officers who carried out a coup in Niger last month – testament to the brand’s notoriety, whatever their real involvement.

This empire was already in trouble before Mr Prigozhin and Wagner’s military founder, Dmitry Utkin, presumably died on Wednesday.

The secret to Mr Prigozhin’s rapid business success – one he shares with a large number of Russian “tycoons” – was Vladimir Putin’s patronage.

It was a generous catering contract with the ministry of defence that provided the seed capital for Wagner’s overseas expansion.

A tight relationship with Russia’s military intelligence (GRU) and the Kremlin ensured Wagner’s access to training facilities, weapons, and the nod for jobs in Syria, Libya, and the central African Republic.

That patronage vanished the moment Mr Prigozhin, Utkin, and many of their fighters rashly decided to mutiny two months ago.

In the treacherous realm where business and government merge, personal connections are vital and losing Mr Putin’s trust is toxic.

Some Wagner bases in Syria were surrounded last month and commanders were interrogated, presumably to assess how much of a threat they posed to Mr Putin’s rule and whether a further coup was being plotted from Damascus.

In July, Reuters reported that many Wagner fighters were forced to sign new contracts with the Russian defence ministry or were simply kicked out of Syria, citing Syrian regime officials. The crackdown suggests that both Assad and Mr Putin feel threatened by restive Wagner fighters inside the country.

On Tuesday, one day before Prigozhin’s jet crashed, deputy ministry of defence Yunnus-bek Yevkurov arrived in Libya for talks with Gen Haftar.

The ministry said in a press release that it was the “first official visit of a Russian military delegation to Libya,” and that the purpose was “to discuss prospects for cooperation in combating international terrorism and other issues of joint action”.

There could be no clearer signal that the army intends to muscle in on Wagner’s turf.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based military think tank, said the Russian ministry of defence had recently begun forming new mercenary groups to replace Wagner in Africa.

Wagner personnel and commanders were being headhunted for the new groups. Prigozhin’s trip to Africa was probably an attempt to fend off Russian military plans and drum up new missions for Wagner, one Russian insider source told the ISW.

Wagner group mercenaries in Mali - French Army via AP

The institute said: “The source claimed that GRU deputy head (head of the special activities service) Colonel General Andrei Averyanov led the effort to completely block Wagner from operating in Africa and that there were plans to create and train an army corps of more than 20,000 people as Wagner replacements.”

The source added that Prigozhin was deeply opposed to these efforts and “made every effort to prevent them”.

The ministry of defence’s own mercenary outfit, Redoubt, can easily take over Wagner’s fighting roles overseas.

Its founder, GRU general Vladimir Alexeyev, is reported to have clashed with Mr Prigozhin repeatedly over what could be called mercenary market share.

But he lacks Prigozhin’s own knack for finding a rapport and deal making with local leaders. And Wagner was not simply offering guns for hire.

Mr Prigozhin’s Concord group could provide autocrats with paid internet trolls to paint them as legitimate leaders standing up to al-Qaeda and Islamic State, and “political consultants” to help rig elections.

The commercial structure would provide the business architecture not only to run mines and oil fields – but to smuggle it out of the country, launder the proceeds, and distribute kick backs.

“It was a whole package of services for the budding autocrat,” said Mr Galeotti. The rewards in terms of Russian influence in Africa have been significant.

In short, the Kremlin made Wagner indispensable. Now, they may have crippled it.

They may try to keep the operation running in some form. But the company is already minus some of its other key leaders.

Andrei Troshev, the man often named as executive director of Wagner, has reportedly already jumped ship to Redoubt.

Vanda Felbab-Brown, a security and armed conflict analyst for the US think tank Brookings, has said that Wagner under a new leadership will likely still be used as a tool to protect Russian interests.

“Predictions of the end of the Wagner Group’s operations in Africa and the Middle East in the aftermath of its ill-fated rebellion in Russia are premature,” she wrote in a post for the think tank Brookings in July.

“More likely, Wagner’s Middle East and Africa operations will persist: they still serve multiple interests of the Russian state and can be separated from Wagner’s Ukraine and Russia operations.”

