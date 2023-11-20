Leader for a tumultuous time: Charlotte Arts & Science Council names interim president

The Arts & Science Council on Monday announced Monifa D. Drayton as interim president of the organization at a time when the nonprofit is working to redefine and strengthen its role as a leading advocate and funder for arts in Charlotte.

Drayton replaces Krista Terrell, who announced in August she would resign from the position in December. Terrell has been president since 2021, and worked for the ASC for 21 years. The ASC said in a news release its national search for a new president is ongoing, and Drayton will serve in the role until the permanent replacement is found.

Drayton brings more than 20 years of executive and strategic leadership experience to the ASC, and currently serves as the chair of the Mecklenburg Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. She is the first Black woman to hold that position, overseeing a $270 million dollar budget.

“Monifa is an accomplished, respected and recognized leader in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community. Her significant experience leading high performing teams and nurturing mission-driven cultures will be invaluable during this transition,” ASC Board Chair Tony Perez said in a statement. “Monifa’s strong management background and passion for the arts will help ensure ASC continues its critical work to support the cultural sector as we look to the future.”

Drayton’s résumé includes leadership positions within the health care industry, including as an assistant vice president at Atrium Health. Since 2022, she has led Drayton Leadership Group LLC, which specializes in strategic planning; leadership development; diversity, equity and inclusion; and teammate engagement.

“I am beyond excited to join an incredible team and follow in the pathway blazed by Krista Terrell,” Drayton said in the news release.

The ASC’s role in arts funding

The ASC was founded in 1958 as the Charlotte Arts Fund, and served for more than 40 years as a funding pass-through agency for area arts and culture organizations. However, in early 2021, the Charlotte City Council diverted much of its funding for the ASC to a newly formed Arts and Culture Advisory Board. That group was tasked with developing a long-term plan for arts funding in the city, and last week, the Arts & Culture Plan was accepted by City Council.

Story continues

The city established “the Infusion Fund,” a public-private partnership in conjunction with the Foundation for the Carolinas to distribute arts money and hired its first arts and culture officer in 2021.

The city’s move divided many in the arts community, as well as City Council and Mecklenburg County commissioners, over the future of arts funding in the region. The county had opted to continue working with the ASC.

While the future of ASC’s involvement with the city remains uncertain, Arts and Culture Board co-chair Cyndee Patterson and Priya Sircar, the arts and culture officer, both said they’re hopeful that the organization will continue to be an important part of arts and culture governance, especially when it comes to grant-making.

“We would love to use the infrastructure they have — we see them as partners,” Patterson told the Observer. “They already have systems in place, particularly for these individual artist grants and grassroots grants. So they know how to do it.”