'A leader of all humanity': Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero, icon, fighter for women and girls across the nation

Time froze for girls and women across the nation Friday night as millions learned that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – the second woman in U.S. history to sit on the high court – had died of complications from pancreatic cancer.

For many, it was the loss of a hero, an icon and a champion.

Vanessa Cantley was at her son's first high school football game in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday night when she got an alert on her phone.

"My heart just stopped, and I started to cry, which was notable for me because I'm 43 years old, and I've never cried over the death of a public figure or a famous person – somebody I didn’t know personally," Cantley said. "I guess I always sort of had in the back of my mind that she might live forever because if anybody could do it, she could."

Cantley organized a small vigil for Ginsburg on Saturday morning, where about 20 people talked about what Ginsburg's life meant to them. "I'm a practicing attorney and also a mother of two, so she’s truly a trailblazer for me," Cantley said.

USA TODAY spoke with girls and women across the nation about the impact of Ginsburg's life and work on their lives, and how her grit, intellect and compassion inspired them.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Second woman on Supreme Court had been nation's leading litigator for women's rights

Opinion: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and work propelled women's equality front and center

'A leader of all humanity, not just women'

View photos People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) More

Once one of nine women in a law school class of 500, the nation’s preeminent litigator for women’s rights founded the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union and argued six cases before the court on which she would one day sit, winning five. Ginsburg pursued a new legal strategy in gender discrimination cases, finding male plaintiffs to challenge laws that discriminated "on the basis of sex."

As an associate justice, Ginsburg authored the 7-1 ruling that opened the doors of the Virginia Military Institute to women. She voted with the majority to strike down state laws banning same-sex marriage and saved President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act for the second time. And she became the first justice in history to preside at a same-sex wedding ceremony.

Melinda Ojermark, a recently retired global health expert in Washington, D.C., went to the Supreme Court building Saturday morning to pay her respects. She said Ginsburg's "brilliance, humility and tenacity were unparalleled."

"She was a role model for women, but more important also men have taken note and learned from her life and leadership," Ojermark said. "This morning, as I watched people paying their respect, there were many men among those through. She was a leader of all humanity, not just women."

Yvonne Joyner, 58, who lives outside Philadelphia and runs an art group in Brooklyn, New York, said she had been thinking about Ginsburg this week, keeping up with news of her receiving the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center the night before her death. Joyner was coming from the grocery store with a bottle of wine for a night in when she saw the report on TV.

"I just sat there and, some tears kind of fell, and I sat there in shock, thinking – what's going to happen now? Not just politically, but all the things she stood for that were so important. Who is going to embrace everybody now?" Joyner said. "It was too much. To be honest, I was kind of in shock."

Joyner said she immediately started a group chat with her daughters and stepson and planned a time for them all to talk.

"Oddly enough, it was my stepson who proclaimed the loudest pain," Joyner said. "I think that she was standing up in that way goes to show the spectrum of people she's impacted. As a Black woman, it makes me say, no, we deserve equal rights across the board. We deserve the same rights white men get with the Constitution."

Story continues