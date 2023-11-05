Leader of Burnley Council and 10 councillors resign from Labour Party over Starmer's Gaza ceasefire stance

The leader of Burnley Council and 10 other councillors have resigned from the Labour Party this evening over Sir Keir Starmer's decision not to push for a ceasefire in Gaza., Sky News understands.

Afrasiab Anwar, who has been in the party for 10 years, was among those calling for the leader to step down on Thursday.

In a statement, they said: "It has become apparent that Keir Starmer and the leadership either cannot or will not heed our concerns or acknowledge the sentiments within our communities."

It added: "In response to our calls for him to resign he responded that the individual concerns of members are not his focus, further illustrating that he does not value the voice of the grassroots of the party."

