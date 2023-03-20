Leadenhall Market office tower will ‘irreversibly harm’ City of London

Leadenhall Market - Atlantide Phototravel

A proposed new skyscraper in the City of London will cause “irreversible harm” to the identity of the capital’s distinctive financial district, the Victorian Society has warned.

Plans to develop a new 32-storey tower in the Leadenhall Market Conservation Area will leave the vicinity “diminished and disrespected”, the heritage group said.

It added that there was “a danger that the city will become a monoculture of glass towers”.

Grade II listed Leadenhall Market, which dates back to 1321, was originally a meat, poultry and game market at the centre of Roman London but is now home to a number of boutique retailers, restaurants and wine bars.

In the 1800s Sir Horace Jones, also the architect of Billingsgate and Smithfield Markets, redesigned Leadenhall as it appears today, with mediaeval street patterns, Corinthian columns and a cast-iron and glazed roof.

But the new building at 85 Gracechurch Street threatens to tower over the market, the Victorian Society said, and “would call into question the City of London’s protection of its conservation areas and listed buildings”.

Griff Rhys Jones, president of the Victorian Society, said: “People should not be building at the expense of historic and valuable buildings”.

The heritage body is also opposed to the developer Hertshten Properties’ plans to part-demolish an existing building at the site.

This objection comes after the City of London earlier this month announced that developers hoping to build in the financial district would be asked to consider alternatives to demolition at the earliest stage of the planning process.

The City said developers “will be expected to carry out a detailed review of the carbon impact of development options before submitting an application”.

The scheme will be reviewed at a planning meeting on Monday.

In response to the City’s announcement, the Victorian Society said: “The City of London Corporation claims to be the first planning authority in the country to expect a detailed review of new development’s carbon impact.” And this development is “contrary to the City’s new guidance”.

The City of London has said it cannot comment on an ongoing planning application.

Hertshten Properties has been contacted for comment.