Lead Independent Director Antonio Del Valle Perochena Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Those following along with Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Antonio Del Valle Perochena, Lead Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$547k on stock at an average price of US$24.66. While that only increased their holding size by 0.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

View our latest analysis for Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Lead Independent Director Antonio Del Valle Perochena was not the only time they bought Byline Bancorp shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$22.55 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$25.80. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 210.26k shares for US$4.8m. But insiders sold 13.38k shares worth US$328k. Overall, Byline Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Byline Bancorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Byline Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Byline Bancorp insiders own about US$376m worth of shares (which is 39% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Byline Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Byline Bancorp. One for the watchlist, at least! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course Byline Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here