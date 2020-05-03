Lea Michele confirms she is pregnant with her first child as she shows off baby bump

Lea Michele has announced she is expecting a baby (Getty Images)

It has been quite the week for baby news - from Gigi Hadid’s surprise announcement to Carrie Symonds giving birth.

Now, Lea Michele has confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

The actress, 33, showed off her baby bump in a new picture, shared with her 6.3m followers on Instagram, that was taken in her sunny garden during lockdown.

Captioning the snap, the former Glee star - who posed in a pretty blue wrap dress - simply wrote: “So grateful.”

Lea’s fans were delighted that she has a little one on the way, and have left more than 1.5m ‘likes’ on the post.

Her friend, actress Emma Roberts, commented: “Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!”

Another wrote: “Wow! Congratulations!!!!”

A third shared: “Congrats Lea!! So happy for you guys!!!!”

And a fourth added: “Oh my gosh oh my gosh oh my gosh! Congrats love!!!!!!”

Lea married businessman Zandy in March 2019 in a ceremony held in North Carolina, with Glee creator Ryan Murphy officiating.

They had been long-term friends before their romance began in 2017.

The actress previously dated Glee co-star Cory Monteith, until he sadly passed away aged 31 in 2013.

Lea’s baby bump reveal comes after a host of fellow famous faces also announced their news with a similar sweet shot.

These included singer Ciara, 34, who announced in January that she is expecting her second child with her husband, the American footballer player Russell Wilson.

In a similar fashion, Chloe Sevigny, 45, revealed she had her first child on the way with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic.

They were joined by Vogue Williams, 34, who this spring shared she is carrying her second child with husband Spencer Matthews.

Millie Mackintosh, 30, who has just welcomed a baby girl with husband Hugo Taylor, likewise broke her happy news by unveiling her baby bump last autumn.

In January, Emily Skye, 35, showed off her growing belly and a baby scan, to confirm she is expecting her second child with husband Declan Redmond.

At around the same time, America Ferrera, 36, confirmed she is pregnant with her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Similarly, Iskra Lawrence, 29, recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne - after announcing the news with a post in November.

Last month, Rochelle Humes, 31, showed off her bump for the first time last month after revealing she is expecting her third child with her husband, JLS’ Marvin Humes.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie revealed the name of their newborn son: Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

The prime minister, 55, and his partner, 32, welcomed their first child together on Wednesday morning.

In a post on Instagram, the new mother revealed the multiple meanings behind her son’s name.

The child was named after Johnson’s grandfather, Wilfred, and her grandfather, Lawrie.

Nicholas was selected in honour of two doctors, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart, who saved the prime minister’s life when he was battling the coronavirus in hospital last month.