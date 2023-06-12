Lea Michele Performs ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ at 2023 Tony Awards — Watch

Just when we thought Lea Michele‘s Funny Girl journey couldn’t get any more meta, along came the 2023 Tony Awards.

Sunday’s salute to Broadway included a special performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” the iconic show-stopping number from the hit musical in which Michele currently stars. The big moment came just before the final award of the night was handed out.

Watch footage of Michele’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

Lea MIchele performs "Don't Rain On My Parade" to close out the 2023 #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/0OOLWhVy0T — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 12, 2023

This marked the second time Michele has performed this ballad live on the Tonys stage, though her career was in a very different place when she first did it back in 2010. That original performance was tied to Glee, which had just taken the world by storm with its first season; the song was a direct nod to Michele’s character, the ever-earnest Rachel Berry, singing the Barbra Streisand tune while competing at Sectionals.

Rachel would later go on to play Fanny Brice in Glee‘s fictitious Broadway revival of Funny Girl, an achievement Michele made manifest in 2022 when she took the role over from Beanie Feldstein. And Michele was clearly thinking about her Glee persona while preparing for Sunday’s performance, posting a rehearsal photo to Instagram with the caption “Somewhere Rachel Berry is smiling.”

Michele’s Funny Girl moment was just one of many high-profile performances on Sunday. This year’s Tonys lineup included big numbers from the casts of Camelot; Into The Woods; & Juliet; Kimberly Akimbo; New York, New York; Parade; Shucked; Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Michele’s performance from the 2023 Tony Awards, then grade her big moment in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.

