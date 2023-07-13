Lea Michele pays emotional tribute to Corey Monteith on tenth anniversary of his death

Lea Michele has paid tribute to Corey Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death (Getty Images for VH1)

Lea Michele has paid tribute to Corey Monteith on the tenth anniversary of his death.

The former Glee star, 36, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet black-and-white photo of her and Monteith.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the snap, she can be seen nuzzling up to her then-boyfriend and co-star with her eyes closed as they both smile.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

“I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten,” she continued.

“We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together,” she concluded, followed by a white heart emoji.

The Taylor she references in her comment is the Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who died suddenly last March. Monteith was known for his love of drumming and music.

Michele and Monteith dated from 2012 until his death on July 13, 2013.

The Canadian-born actor was found in a Vancouver hotel room dead from a heroin overdose. He suffered from drug addiction as a teenager and entered rehab before he started acting.

He rose to fame almost overnight as the All-American quarterback with a golden voice, Finn Hudson on the TV series Glee.

Lea Michele and Corey Monteith dated from 2012 until his death the following year (Getty Images)

Michelle has honoured him each year since his passing.

“There’s just something about knowing he’s watching everything I’m doing and feeling like I have to do everything now not just for me but for him,” the Broadway star said a few months after his death.