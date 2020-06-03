Lea Michele and HelloFresh End Partnership After Glee Costar Accuses Her of Making Set 'a Living Hell'

Lea Michele is no longer a HelloFresh partner after she tweeted in support of Black Lives Matter and then was accused of making her former Glee castmate's time on set a "living hell" when they worked together on the show's sixth season.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the meal-kit company wrote, "HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind."

"We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately," the statement continued.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following the announcement, HelloFresh confirmed to PEOPLE that it has cut ties with Michele.

Michele, 33, had been an active ambassador for the brand, promoting the company as recently as May 20.

"So grateful for HelloFresh, now more than ever. Even though I'm just hanging at home, taking care of myself has become even MORE important," Michele, who is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, said at the time.

However, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE the partnership "was nearing its conclusion regardless."

HelloFresh's announcement to part ways with Michele came after she tweeted about the murder of George Floyd, writing on Sunday that the tragedy "was not an isolated incident and it must end."

Twitter

RELATED: Glee Costar Accuses Lea Michele of Making Time on Set 'a Living Hell': 'I'll Never Forget'

In response, Glee actress Samantha Marie Ware made allegations about Michele while replying to the tweet: "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET."

Ware — who played Jane Hayward on the musical TV series for 11 episodes in 2015 — alleged that Michele "told everyone" that she would "s--- in [Ware's] wig." Ware, 28, also said Michele made other "traumatic" microaggressions that made her "question a career in Hollywood."

Story continues

Ware did not provide further detail and did not specifically accuse Michele of any racially discriminatory behavior.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Lea Michele and Samantha Marie Ware

Reps for Michele and Ware did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Following her first TV job on Glee, Ware went on to appear in shows like Margot vs. Lily and Netflix's What/If. Michele went on to star in Scream Queens and The Mayor — a comedy series in which she starred alongside former costar, Yvette Nicole Brown.

RELATED: Lea Michele Would Do Glee Spinoff 'in a Heartbeat' as Naya Rivera Reflects on Show's Anniversary

In response to Ware’s tweet about Michele, Brown replied to Ware's message and wrote, "I felt every one of those capital letters. ✊🏾"

Samantha Ware Twitter

On Glee, Michele starred as Rachel Berry from 2009 to 2015. A few of her costars on the Fox series appeared to show support for Ware on Twitter, including Alex Newell (who played Wade 'Unique' Adams).

Newell commented on Ware’s tweet with a GIF that read, "Get her," and also tweeted a response to Brown's tweet writing, "Felt like claps!!"

Amber Riley, who played Berry's on-off rival Mercedes Jones in Glee, seemed to indirectly address the controversy, posting a series of three GIFs, one of which featured herself sipping tea.